123 Finance Corporation obtains European Trademark Rights

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Manila-based 123 Finance Corporation, a securities approved financing firm listed among the official Philippines financing companies, with a Certificate of Authority (CA) data and analytics department has been granted full European Trademark Rights for its Finance Corporation last month after a successful application made by its legal representatives, Baretzky and Partners International Risk Management Firm for providing legal services and brand protection, an Authorized Service provider by the European trademarks office. The aim is to further protect the firm’s interest against scrupulous users on internet and to ensure its future growth in the markets, but more importantly to avoid unlawful users on social media using the firm’s good, long-standing reputation.

The successful application was brought by the International Risk Management firm, Baretzky and Partners based in Bulgaria that amongst others specializes in European trademarks for financial institutions and corporations. Mr. Ricardo Baretzky a senior partner and renowned international cyber crime specialist at Baretzky and Partners said: “We need to protect our clients against all forms of cyber crimes and brand protection is one of them. In recent years online brand hacking became one of the top 3 cybercrimes we face and it’s important that if you have a brand to have it protected at all costs to ensure your firm’s rights to its name.

Trademarks allow businesses to effectively utilize the Internet and social media. Research has shown that your brand is the first thing customers enter into a search engine or social media platforms when looking for your products and services.

Higher traffic on a website or social media platform translates into higher rankings, bringing even more traffic, more customers and more brand recognition.

Baretzky and Partner’s senior partner Ricardo Baretzky stressed: “Trademarks can appreciate in value over time and the more your business reputation grows, the more valuable your brand will become. It’s important to note that trademarks provide value beyond your core business today. A trademark can lead the way for expansion from one industry to another.”

This particular trademark of 123 Finance Corporation is extremely difficult to obtain approval due to the use of numbers and therefore its unique design is distinctive from any other firm. The trademark was approved under filing number 018664547 and valid till Expiry date 28/02/2032. The trademark can be viewed on link:

https://euipo.europa.eu/eSearch/#details/trademarks/018664547

BARETZKY AND PARNERS firm’s website can be found on www.baretzky.net

The official website of the Manila-based 123 Finance Corporation, securities approved Financing firm’s website can be found on www.123finance.ph

About 123 Finance Corporation:

Manila-based 123 Finance Corporation, a securities approved financing firm listed among the official Philippines financing companies, with a Certificate of Authority (CA) is currently facilitating more than 51% of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in foreign countries such as Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. 123 Finance Corporation Certificate of Authority (CA) can be found on the government website in the list of financing companies as of November 30, 2021 this list of Financing Companies, with Certificate of Authority (CA), subject to amendment/updates.

List of Financing Companies – Securities and Exchange Commission

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812728/123_Finance_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/123-finance-corporation-obtains-european-trademark-rights-301614968.html

SOURCE 123 Finance Corporation