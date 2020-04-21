125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Nearly 100 people working inside Rashtrapati Bhavan have been quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to news agency ANI, at least 125 families living near Gate no. 70 have been asked to remain in self-isolation in accordance with guidelines of the Union health ministry, ANI quoted sources as saying.

Delhi has the second-highest numbers in the country after Maharashtra with more than 2500 Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday morning.

The rising number of cases in the national capital has prompted the Delhi government increase the number of containment zones to 84, up from the 79 notified on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 18,000 mark on Tuesday morning with 18,601 cases, including 590 deaths.