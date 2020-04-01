13 AirPod Accessories That’ll Add Some Much-Needed Character to Your Tech
AirPods, for all the flack we gave them—they look pretty ridiculous dangling out of everyone’s ears, you gotta admit—are high-caliber tech investments. Who’s got the time to waste on cords these days? Or shitty audio quality, for that matter? Apple packages the pods in their own charging case (one compatible with wireless charging, if you waited until the second generation to cop a pair) with a lightning cord. But that case falls short in terms of protective measures. It’s so damn slippery, and there’s no place to attach a key ring of any kind. As for style, well, didn’t we all look enough like Apple zombies before adding the white AirPod cases to our tech collections? What we’re saying is, a little color and character couldn’t hurt. So here, we’ve collected some solid options for AirPod accessories, like cases, chargers, and other knickknacks. Give them a look. And keep in mind, most won’t work with the newer AirPods Pro.
Teka Airpods Strap
Yeah, yeah. It totally defeats the purpose of AirPods. But sometimes, the additional security of a headphone cord is appreciated for intense workouts or busy days. Plus, you can relive the joy of untangling one.
AW5 AirPods Case
Oh, how far we’ve come since the Game Boy. Elago’s retro gaming-inspired case design is good, clean fun.
Neon Hard Shell AirPods Case
urbanoutfitters.com
$15.00
Apple loves an all-white scheme. But should you find your AirPods to be lacking in anything resembling character, a green, orange, or pink neon hard shell ought to liven things up.
Curve AirPod Case
nordstrom.com
$19.99
As far as grippy, protective silicone cases go, Native Union’s is a sure bet.
Case Kit for AirPods
bestbuy.com
$24.99
This case alone will cover a lot of bases, what with its carabiner for carrying, its dustproof silicone shell, and its wireless charging compatibility. But this accessory has accessories: ear hooks and straps for the pods that come with the kit.
Defense Journey Protective Case for AirPods
bestbuy.com
$24.99
AirPod cases tend to follow the same design blueprint—rounded edges, smooth sides. But this X-Doria case edges into “rugged” territory, with impact protection to boot.
Waterproof Case for AirPods
apple.com
$29.95
AirPods aren’t waterproof, but this case is. Available in five hues, it’ll protect them for brief dips in up to a meter of water. Those things cost an arm and a leg, so don’t lose them to something stupid like a rain storm.
The Capsule Leather Airpods Case
huckberry.com
$30.00
Leather ages, in the best way possible. So this case, which looks damn good now, will only look better the longer it’s protecting your Airpods.
Airsnap AirPod Case
nordstrom.com
$34.99
This leather case has an extra level of security, courtesy of a snap closure, and an extra level of portability, courtesy of the metal clip.
Custom AirPods Case with Ring
casetify.com
$35.00
Get crazy with the monograms. Play around with the colors and the fonts. Make a case for every day of the week. Casetify will let you.
Leather Case for AirPods
apple.com
$49.95
Beyond channeling the craftsmanship of a leather wallet, Native Union’s take on the higher-end case won’t block wireless charging, nor will it prevent you from seeing the charging light. Check out all four neutral color tones.
CATCH:1 Wireless Charger
staycourant.com
$64.00
There is no shortage of wireless chargers. The thing is, a lot of them are straight-up ugly and disappointingly clunky. Given the choice, we’d opt for the pebbled leather that Courant uses.
Wireless Charging Case for AirPods
If your case is the first generation, it won’t support wireless charging. Should you want the upgrade, spring for the feature.
