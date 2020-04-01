13 AirPod Accessories That’ll Add Some Much-Needed Character to Your Tech

AirPods, for all the flack we gave them—they look pretty ridiculous dangling out of everyone’s ears, you gotta admit—are high-caliber tech investments. Who’s got the time to waste on cords these days? Or shitty audio quality, for that matter? Apple packages the pods in their own charging case (one compatible with wireless charging, if you waited until the second generation to cop a pair) with a lightning cord. But that case falls short in terms of protective measures. It’s so damn slippery, and there’s no place to attach a key ring of any kind. As for style, well, didn’t we all look enough like Apple zombies before adding the white AirPod cases to our tech collections? What we’re saying is, a little color and character couldn’t hurt. So here, we’ve collected some solid options for AirPod accessories, like cases, chargers, and other knickknacks. Give them a look. And keep in mind, most won’t work with the newer AirPods Pro.