13 Books To Read After You Watch Gentefied

Release date: Sep. 26, 2017

What it’s about: Peluda is a collection of poems about femininity, immigrants, and classism. Peluda means “hairy,” and many of the poems are about the shame of being hairy, or being brown, of being. The poem “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe She Got Up Early” was about the mark where I was openly weeping while reading this emotional collection. Stories of mothers who work until their bones are weary reminds me of Ana’s seamstress mom, who toils under inhuman conditions, often operating on the American Dream of it all.

Get it from Bookshop for $12.88, Barnes & Noble for $14.00, or your local bookstore through Indiebound here.