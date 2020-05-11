’13 Reasons Why’ cast does emotional table read for series finale

The final season of the Netflix teen drama, based on the 2007 novel “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, revolves around Liberty High School’s senior class preparing to graduate. Of course, there’s secrets and drama and heartbreaking choices before they get there.

The cast of Season 4 came together for a very emotional table read before filming the finale (and presumably before the Covid-19 pandemic brought productions to a halt). There were lots of tears and hugs for the final goodbye.

The series originated with classmates dealing with the death of their peer Hannah Baker. A mystery began to unravel with the discovery of a box of cassette tapes she left detailing the week leading up to her death.