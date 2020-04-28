14 Adorable Quarantine Pets (With Photos!) | A Cup of Jo

One of the silver linings of quarantine is the number of pets finding new homes — and the people whose days are brightened by them. Here are 14 cuties (including a lovable hamster and more big, sappy eyes than we can handle)…

“This is our quarantine pet, Duke! Bernedoodles like to sit on their owners’ feet. It’s so darn cute, but once he’s on there, we’re stuck in place. He also loves dance parties, attacking us when we’re trying to do quarantine workouts — but most of all, he loves his moms.” — Mollie, Chicago

“We recently found out that the shelter near us had received kittens for a foster-to-adopt program. With months of work remote ahead, I decided to adopt one! Having check-in emails with the shelter team and receiving updates from other owners has created a sense of community among the isolation.” — Brigette, Morro Bay, California

“Hello (or bonjour, should I say?). We got a rabbit and two chickens — and now my husband wants a pony and a dog! This confinement has completely changed our perspective on animals. We never had pets before, but they make the home so much more fun and social.” — Raphaelle, Provence

“A puppy has been such an adventure. His name is Fred, a three-month-old Australian labradoodle. He’s been so great for us to get off our screens and spend new, creative time together.” — Kirstie, Bay Area, California

“I divorced last year, after an eleven year relationship. This is my first time with many new kinds of loneliness. I purchased my Syrian hamster on my fourth day into quarantine and named him ‘Coronito’ — for my Mexican heritage, and because it means little heart. What could be more fitting? A hamster is the perfect level of commitment and companionship for the facets of my newly solitary life. He has been my saving grace.” — Naomi, St. Louis, Missouri

“Meet Jimmy Dean, in all his ginger mohawk glory! Whenever he wakes up from a snooze, he looks like he was in a wind tunnel or like a crazed Gary Busey. It is THE best. Bonus: I started a new job and dogs seem to be the secret to forging new relationships (even virtually). I show him off every chance I get!” — Meredith, Austin, Texas

“Our six-month-old lies all over him, and Sully is gentle as can be.” — Maria, Arlington, Virginia

“Olive is a sweet, smart and feisty gal. We just finished our second week of virtual puppy classes. We’re so glad to have her!” — Jenn, Vancouver, BC

“Adopting Neko, a tiny ball of orange cat fluff, has been the greatest silver lining of the pandemic. She’s the most beautiful creature I could have ever imagined…not that I am biased.” — Erin, Seattle

“Meet our quarantine foster bunnies! L.A. Rabbit Foundation said that they’re happier in pairs, so I picked these two beauties. My son and I are still thinking of names (they are girls — we are open to suggestions!). They are so much fun to have around.” — Nicky, Los Angeles

“My husband and I just got a puppy named Boone. We’re both healthcare workers and wanted a sweet companion to relieve some stress at the end of our days. He is the cutest!” — Michele, Durham, North Carolina

“The night before London went into lockdown, I finally took my boyfriend’s advice: ‘Life is too short, get your dream cat!’ Bagpuss is my first ever pet, at 40 years old. I’m an only child and my parents are in lockdown in the Philippines; I’m very worried but Bagpuss’s cuddles and joyful spirit have brought me so much peace and joy. I’m so grateful for her.” — Julie, London

“I live alone in a studio apartment and adopted a dog from a local shelter. The previous owners named my dog Blossom, and I kept the name because the day I adopted her was official ‘peak blossom’ for the cherry blossoms in D.C. Serendipitous! She’s been the best emotional support animal.” — Jessica, Washington, D.C.

“My fiancé and I adopted our wonderful dog, Greta. Our plan was to rescue a dog after May, but with travels postponed, we decided to not wait longer and the stars truly aligned for us.” — Deborah, Los Angeles

How sweet are these little loves?

