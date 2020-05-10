14 Bollywood Celebs who Married Secretly Away From Limelight

Getting hitched in low-key wedding ceremonies seems to be the ‘it’ thing, as a number of Bollywood stars have been ditching the lime light for a ‘simple wedding’. These stars shocked fans with their surprise celebrations or otherwise kept their private event’s details under wraps.

1- Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh, who is famous for her role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, tied the knot with her boyfriend and investment banker Shyam in Mumbai on December 27. The actress kept her wedding ceremony a low-key affair and it was attended by Mona’s close friends and relatives.

2- Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah

Bollywood actress Pooja tied the knot with Nawwab Shah on July 4 in an intimate ceremony with only their families in attendance in Delhi. The couple got married within five months of knowing each other.

3- Nusrat Jahan

Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan shocked the world with her surprise wedding with businessman-boyfriend Nikhil Jain in a private wedding at Turkey. The actress shared the news through an Instagram and Twitter post, announcing her marriage.

4- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also took the world by surprise when she shared her wedding pictures with Team India captain Virat Kohli. While the marriage speculations were a riff, no one had the wedding confirmation before Anushka and Virat made it official themselves.

5- Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia







Two days after Sonam Kapoor’s lavish wedding, Neha and Angad took Instagram by storm when they announced their secret marriage at a gurudwara in Delhi. Reportedly, Neha’s pregnancy made the couple got married in a hush-hush wedding.

6- Ryan Tham and Minissha Lamba

Actress Minissha Lamba’s had a secret wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Ryan Tham. The couple had a registered marriage in Mumbai on July 6, 2015, followed by a family lunch.

7- Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor

Himesh tied the knot with actress Sonia Kapoor at his house in Mumbai. Reportedly the two were secretly dating from a very long time and the affair was the reason for Himesh’s divorce with his first wife.

8- Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

While Sridevi’s love story with Boney Kapoor was well-known to everyone; the couple did not get married for a long time because of Boney’s marriage to Mona Kapoor. It was in 1996, when Sridevi was expecting Janhvi that Sridevi and Boney had a simple temple wedding away from everyone’s eyes.

9- Preity Zinta

Preity tied the knot with her long time love, Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. The actress made sure to keep the wedding tightly under wraps, that the only thing that made its way online was a photo of the mandap.

10- Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra

Rani’s affair with Aditya Chopra was well-known by everyone in the film industry; however the couple took everyone by surprise when they got married in a private ceremony in Italy. Reports of the two tying the knot were only confirmed after they returned from their holiday. The couple has not shared any pictures of their marriage till date.

11- John Abraham

Another celebrity marriage that slipped under the radar, was that of actor John Abraham and girlfriend Priya Ruchal, who is an NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the USA. The loved up couple announced their marriage in January of 2014 after saying their I do’s over the winter holidays.

12- Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan’s disapproval of Saif’s relationship with Amrita made the couple get married in a secret wedding in 1991. Sadly the couple parted their ways after 13 long years of marriage and got divorced in 2004.

13- Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta maintained the status of ‘close friends’ for a long time and did not tell anyone about their secret marriage to anyone until Juhi was expecting her first child.

14- Madhuri Dixit

Dhak dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit secretly tied the knot with doctor Sriram Nene in the US. The actress hosted a grand reception in Mumbai after returning India.

