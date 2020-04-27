14 Celebs Who Appeared On The Second “SNL” At-Home Episode

I need a third episode stat!

Two weeks ago, Saturday Night Live premiered its first “At-Home” episode, where the cast members, host, and musical guest all performed ~live~ from home (ya know, ’cause of the quarantine).


NBC

Tom Hanks, Chris Martin, and Alec Baldwin were just a few of the big names to appear.

Well, SNL aired a brand new episode last night and it featured even MORE guest stars. Here’s who you might’ve missed:

Paul Rudd


Lars Niki / Getty Images, NBC

Miley Cyrus


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, NBC

Bad Bunny


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, NBC

Brad Pitt


Robyn Beck / Getty Images, NBC

DJ Khaled


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, NBC

Adam Sandler


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, NBC

Rob Schneider


Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images, NBC

Charles Barkley


Rich Fury / Getty Images, NBC

Jason Sudeikis


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, NBC

Fred Armisen


Jesse Grant / Getty Images, NBC

Judd Apatow, John Mulaney, Tan France, Nathan Fillion, and more!

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving how funny and creative these episodes are! You can check out the rest of the sketches here.

Who would you like to see on SNL: At Home? Tell us in the comments!

