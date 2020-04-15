14 Mother’s Day Gifts the Moms in Your Life Will Love – Wit & Delight | Designing a Life Well-Lived

Mother’s Day is three and a half weeks away and there’s no doubt that the holiday is going to look different this year. While we can’t predict exactly what our lives and communities will feel like next month, we can be sure that large family gatherings will be replaced with Zoom chats and FaceTimes and virtual brunches around tables less crowded than usual.

But even if things are different right now, there’s still reason (or a million reasons) to show up for the moms in your life and let them know how much they mean to you. For those of you who are looking to give your mom a little something for Mother’s Day, these are some of my favorite gift recommendations. Many of the items below are relatively low cost, and a few are nearly free, because it doesn’t need to take a lot of money to show the people in your life that you love them.

Task Jar

(Almost) Free

Cut up a bunch of slips of paper, write down tasks that you know, when completed, will make your mom or partner’s life so much easier, put them in a jar, and then let mom draw a task for someone else to tackle each weekend. This is a great gift for small or school-aged children to give to mom!

Bathrobe

H&M Waffled Bathrobe

$35

Nothing says “take a load off” like a bathrobe! I own this bathrobe from H&M in a waffle-weave cotton blend fabric and cannot recommend it enough—I wear it almost every day. This is a popular style, so if you’re not seeing your size, check out the linen bathrobe and terry bathrobe, also from H&M.

Skincare

Photo via Sephora

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

$65

Skincare is ALWAYS fun to receive, especially if it’s something the mom in question wants but wouldn’t always buy for themselves. When gifting skincare, I love giving a mask—we all have different skin types and concerns, but I find that most folks appreciate a good mask. I’ve used the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask for months and I always notice improved texture and brighter skin when I do.

Homemade Cake

Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake

Cost of Ingredients

Homemade gifts are always a winner. Baking a cake is a tasty way to show that you care, and even if you can’t be with your mom, if she lives nearby you can deliver it right to her doorstop on Mother’s Day morning. The cake recipe above is by one Alison Roman and can be found in her cookbook, Nothing Fancy, or adapted online at NYT Cooking.

Book Bundle

Prices Vary

Gift the moms in your life a bundle of a few books they’ve been asking for, or books in a genre you know they’ll like. (And for moms of small kids, ensure they have some guaranteed free time to set aside for reading.) Some of my favorite books of late are The Idiot by Elif Batuman and The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn. For more book recommendations, peruse The Complete Wit & Delight 2020 Reading List.

Body Products

Tubby Todd The Mama Gift Set

$56

Tubby Todd’s The Mama Gift Set is especially perfect for new moms. The set includes nipple balm, hand cream, and belly oil—products designed to make moms feel moisurized and comfortable. As an added bonus, you’ll get 15% off your purchase by using this link (the discount will be automatically applied at checkout).

Apron

Hedley & Bennett Handmade Apron

$79

This is something I want for Mother’s Day this year! It’s a great gift for the mom who loves to cook (and has likely been doing it more of it lately). I love the stylish, durable, handmade apron options from Hedley & Bennett.

Photo Book

Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book

$59

Finally, a coffee table book worth keeping out! Photo books are timeless and I find that they feel even more special these days, now that most of our photos are digitized and printed photos are a rarity. If my kids helped make a photo book as a gift for me, it would mean the world. (You can check production and shipping estimates for Artifact Uprising here!)

A Donation

Amount Varies

Helping others is always in style—make a donation in mom’s name to an organization she cares about. If you’re looking to donate to an organization that’s helping specifically with COVID-19 relief efforts, this article in The Washington Post is a good resource on where funds are needed.

Bedding

Parachute Sateen Venice Sheet Set

$279 – $379

They say we spend a third of our lives in bed and having crisp, comfortable bedding can make all of those hours that much more enjoyable. This sheet set from Parachute Home is what I have on my bed, and I’d recommend it to any other moms (or anyone really) out there!

Handwritten Card

Just Because Cards, Set of 12

$16

Gifts don’t have to cost a whole lot to mean the world, and little notes speak volumes. Sending a simple handwritten card is a budget-friendly option that’s full of personality and thoughtfulness. You can find more card designs here (thank you for supporting Shop Wit & Delight!).

Illustrated Family Portrait

Custom Family Portrait Illustration

Starting at $50

W&D’s brand director, Bridgette, gets a custom illustrated family portrait done every year, and this is one of her favorite Etsy shops for custom illustrations. This is such a thoughtful gift idea, and a great way to support freelance illustrators.

Fine Jewelry

Anna Sheffield Petit Talisman Necklace

$535

If you’re looking to give fine jewelry this Mother’s Day, I’d recommend this delicate 14K yellow gold necklace—it’s a timeless piece that can be worn for decades to come. Many of Anna Sheffield’s pieces are customizable, too, for an added personal touch (keep in mind that shipping times vary for customized items).

Personalized Video

Free

This Mother’s Day is unique and we feel further apart from loved ones than we did in years past. With the help of applications like iMovie (Mac) or Video Editor (PC), you can splice together recorded messages from relatives and friends to create a personalized video for mom. She’s sure to love it!

Editor’s Note: This article contains affiliate links. Wit & Delight uses affiliate links as a source for revenue to fund operations of the business. Have a question or want to learn more about how we use affiliate links? Shoot us an email.