14 Outfits That Look Even Better With a Headband

Every so often, we’ll spend our time putting together perfect outfit, only to realize the end result is still missing a little something. And, while a scarf or a handbag can quickly solve our fashion dilemma, we’ve come to realize that a headband can transform a look, too. There are a variety of ways to wear this accessory — with jeans, with dresses, with formalwear, etc. — and, thanks to street style photos, we aren’t lacking when it comes to finding inspiration.

RELATED: 7 Easy Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Can Start Wearing Now

Whether your go-to style is padded, embellished, or made out of a shirt or bandana, we’ve discovered over a dozen different ways to wear a headband. It turns out this tiny addition packs a powerful punch, which is likely why women like Kate Middleton have recently relied on headbands to complete their look.