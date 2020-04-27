14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri: Mahesh Babu fans shower love on the action entertainer that was remade as Wanted | Bollywood Life

Mahesh Babu fans have gone crazy for a few hours on Twitter. This is because of the fact that his film Pokiri has completed 14 years. The action entertainer was remade as Wanted in Bollywood starring Salman Khan in the main lead. Pokiri that translates into rogue had Mahesh Babu in the role of a gangster. It also starred Ileana D’Cruz. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh was a huge hit. Kannada actor Prakash Raj who played the main villain also got immense appreciation. Pokiri remade as Wanted in Bollywood did wonders for the career of Salman Khan. He has had a great association with Prabhudheva after that film. Also Read – Week that was South: Release Date Thala Ajith’s Valimai first look, Mahesh Babu collaborates with Shraddha Kapoor for Parasuram’s next

After the box office success of Pokiri, Puri Jagannadh told Rediff.com that he expected the success. He said, “Although it has come as a surprise to many, I had a feeling the film would do extremely well. Many of my friends in the industry are amazed at the way it is performing. Yes, Pokiri is the biggest hit of my career and is also showing all the signs of becoming the biggest hit of Mahesh Babu’s career too. It is doing well not only in the cities, but also in many semi-urban centres. It has had a fantastic opening even in Karnataka, and has been successful outside India too.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona, Sunny Leone’s revenge, Mahesh Babu’s heroine

Also Read – Mahesh Babu to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actress for Geetha Govindam director’s next?

Talking about Mahesh Babu, Puri Jagannadh stated, “I have worked with many heroes but Mahesh is different from them all. He is a thorough professional who respects and trusts his director. An actor and a technician should have mutual respect and trust, which we did. While on the sets, he thinks only about his work, and you will not see his friends visiting him or chatting with him during shooting. Above all, he is a great performer and the role of Pokiri fitted him very well.”

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.