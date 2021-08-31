15 best tweets of the week, including Honk Depot, Joker Toyota, and a boa constrictor

Do you like to laugh? Of course you do. Laughing is great, it’s fun.

Hell, it’s wonderful to even just chuckle or snicker. Love a good giggle.

Anyway, we collected the best tweets of the week because it’s Friday and it’s time to laugh my good friends.

OK then, enjoy the 15 best tweets of the week.

1. If you don’t get this one I don’t have the time to explain it to you, I’m very sorry

2. A good point about the milk crate challenge

3. Gaze and despair

4. Remember O.A.R.?

5. I, too, love that New Sponge Feeling

6. Especially true if these men ever did an open mic night

7. Obligatory dril tweet

8. If I see this movie then this will be all I think about

9. Built different

10. Points for being direct and succinct

11. Literal lol

12. Wayne Manor’s Horn Honk Depot

13. Mhm

14. Can you reach me? No. You can’t.

15. And finally, this:

