15 Bollywood Stars Who Flopped at the Box Office But Lives a Super Royal Life

Many actors have tried their luck in Bollywood, some of them got lucky, and some were left behind. You must have seen several Bollywood celebs who didn’t taste success in films, they may have given one, two or some hit movies, but now, they are nowhere to be seen on silver screen. Despite being away from films, they lead a super luxurious life.

Here’s a list of 15 such flopped actors or actresses who are living luxuriously despite being unsuccessful in Bollywood.

1- Celina Jaitley

Celina Jaitley tried her luck in Bollywood and worked in several films but she did not get the desired success. Later, Celina tied the knot with Austrian businessman Peter Haig and now is a mother of four children. Now, she works for the LGBT community along with many other social projects. Besides this, she has rented her house in India which fetches her lakhs of rupees every year.

2- Mayuri Kango

The actress didn’t get success in Bollywood and she went on to acquire a MBA degree in marketing and finance. Later she worked in the US from 2004 till 2012. Currently, Mayuri is working as the Chief Analog to Digital Conversion Officer at Zenith Optimedia, Gurugram, Haryana. She often hangs out with colleagues in Cyber Park and Golf Course.

3- Twinkle Khanna

Daughter of Bollywood superstar Rakesh Khanna, Twinkle couldn’t do well in the tinsel town. After marrying Akshay Kumar, she quit working in Bollywood and got successful in writing. She has written several novels and writes column in leading English newspaper. She is a producer too.

4- Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has the Bachchan genes and usually makes money through commercials, endorsements and production. Now he is a producer and earns about $31 million per year.

5- Amrita Arora







Like others, Amrita Arora also tried her luck in Bollywood, but she did not do well. But, she still lives a lavish life. Amrita got married to Shakeel Ladakh, a director of a construction company named Redstone Group in Mumbai. Amrita also takes part in the business and other projects.

6- Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s films did not get a good response at the Box office but do you believe she used to take Rs 3 crore for a film. Sushmita may not have done a big movie in the past, but she keeps on doing modelling and different social projects. She also runs a jewellery brand in Dubai.

7- Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has side businesses which earn her that luxury. She is said to have very high stakes in e-commerce lifestyle brand: The Label Life. She also endorses various brands.

8- Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress created a storm after marrying a British Punjabi man who was already married and even had a child. Shilpa’s expensive diamonds speak volumes of her rich life with his husband Raj Kundra. Thanks to this union, she’s the owner of luxurious homes around the world having an army of housekeepers, several business partnerships and earnings through her numerous Yoga videos online. She’s the co-owner of Groupco Developers and TMT Global and the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. Her tycoon husband also makes sure to pamper her with frequent holidays.!

9- Ayesha Takia

She became popular with the movie Taarzan: The Wonder Car. At the age of 23, Takia settled for marriage with Farhan Azmi, a mega hotelier, and son of politician Abu Azmi. She’s blessed with an influential surname and her husband is powerful in terms of money, power, and prestige. Ayesha now lives a super luxurious life and is blessed with a son. She is also very active on social media and an enthusiastic supporter of wildlife protection for years.

10- Kim Sharma

SRK’s ‘Mohabbatein’ co-star Kim Sharma didn’t do well at the box office. After this, she married Ali Punjani, a Kenya businessman. She worked as the CEO of Hotels of Punjani Group in Kenya. But the actress is divorced now. As of now, she is a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Michelle Sharma (her real name).

11- Shamita Shetty

Shamita, who is the sister of super-rich actress Shilpa Shetty, is only well known for her dream debut with Mohabbatein, post which she said a goodbye to good movies and her films went unnoticed. She was last seen in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. However, she is often seen in most expensive holiday destinations, carrying the most exclusive handbags and even globetrotting with her jet-set sister. Maybe having a billionaire brother in law has earned her good luck charm as well!

12- Tusshar Kapoor

After giving a hit film on debut, most of Tusshar Kapoor’s movies were reported flops. But even after failing in films, Tusshar has handled the family production company. He is the co-owner of Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. His net worth is estimated to be $11 million.

13- Jugal Hansraj

Actor Jugal Hansraj is often seen campaigning in several advertisements. He served as writer and director for the 2008 computer-animated film Roadside Romeo which won National Film Award from the President of India for Best Director (Animation Film). In September 2014, Jugal joined Dharma Productions as their Head of Creative Development.

14- Urmila Matondkar

She was one of the top leading Indian actresses who worked in the Telugu and Tamil films a well. She charges ₹1-2 crore for an appearance now. Also, she made a lot of earning by appearing in different television shows as a judge (Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 2) or host (TV reality show Waar Parivar).

15- Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala worked as a lead actress in more than 50 Bollywood movies. Her net worth of ₹8 hundred million primarily came from her acting career. Apart from acting, she has got several rich properties in Nepal and India. Besides acting, Manisha is actively involved in social organizations promoting women’s rights, violence against women, human trafficking of Nepal and involved in supporting earthquake victims of Nepal during 2015. She is a motivational speaker too.

