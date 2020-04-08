15 Celebs & Their Lookalikes are Damn Close, Even With Eagle Eyes It is Hard to Find Difference

According to statistics, there is at least one person out there in the world who looks strikingly similar to you. There’s nothing we enjoy more than spotting a proper dopplegänger. And, thanks to Instagram, finding an uncanny lookalike has become a whole lot easier.

Bearing resemblance to a famous face used to mean cringe-worthy party appearances and PR stunts. Now? Thanks to social media, you can earn a pretty penny from #twinning.

Here’s 15 pictures of ordinary people whose resemblance to celebrities is simply mind-blowing.

1- Ryan Gosling

Seriously, how are we meant to handle another Ryan Gosling? We can barely cope with one! German blogger, Johannes Laschet even has the same hairstyle, sunglasses and dress sense at the La La Land star.

2- Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn’s lookalike, Charlotte Tighe, has exquisite taste which allows her to choose great outfits in retro styles.

3- Ariana Grande

This is so CRAZY. Jacky Vasquez is the spitting image of pop diva, Ariana Grande. Our minds cannot cope with the likeness – the eyes, the pout, the pose… Jacky has OWNED IT.

4- Katy Perry

Of all the Katy Perry lookalikes out there, Francesca Brown is probably the best one. She’s even got the pop star’s cutesy facial expression down pat.

5- Cara Delevingne







With her thick eyebrows and facial features, Olivia Herdt from Uruguay looks exactly like Cara Delevingne.

6- Emma Watson

SORRY but how is this even possible without Polyjuice Potion? Megan Flockhart looks identical to the Harry Potter actress, Emma Watson and we can’t even cope.

7- Miley Cyrus

With her bright and daring style, Miley Cyrus’s doppelganger gained almost 30,000 followers on Instagram.

8- Leonardo DiCaprio

Konrad Annerud is a real person, who, as far as we know, is not Leo D.’s illegitimate child or younger Swedish brother. Yo, Martin Scorsese… we’ve got a new leading man for you. In case someone decides to remake the film Titanic, he knows where to find the actor for Jack’s part.

9- Kit Harington

The lookalike of Kit Harington works in a grocery store.

10- Arnold Schwarzenegger

Here’s Arnold Schwarzenegger and his double from a completely different race.

11- Selena Gomez

Brunette beauty, Erika, must have studied Miss Gomez for a while because she even got the selfie head tilt down to a tee.

12- Ed Sheeran

He may be taking a break from social media for a while but our favourite ginger superstar, Ed Sheeran, has been spotted elsewhere. His double, Ty Jones, looks so much like him that he gets mistaken for Ed on the street!

13- Taylor Swift

It’s almost scary how similar April Gloria and Taylor Swift look. Right down to the red lipstick and blonde fringe!

14- Megan Fox

Brazilian model Cláudia Alende is no less attractive than Megan Fox herself.

15- Britney Spears

Michaela Weeks is the “official doppelganger” of the famous singer Britney Spears. She has her own program and often goes on concert tours.