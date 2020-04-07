15 Celebs who Became Son-in-Laws of Famous Bollywood Families

Some of the famous Bollywood personalities , having a huge fan following are always special to the audience. It’s not only been their career that is popuar but also their personal relationships that makes them even more popular.

Today, we are going to make our readers aware of the SIL(s) of B-Town celebs . These actors enjoy every bit of being a son-in-law of renowned Bollywood families.

Let’s see some of the star celebs who got married to the daughters of renowned B-town celebrities.

#1 Fardeen Khan- Son in law of Mumtaz.

Actor Fardeen Khan is the SIL of 70s era actresses Mumtaz . Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha Madhwani and Fardeen Khan were in love for a long time and he proposed Natasha on a flight from London to the US. Finally They tied a knot in December 2005 . Now they are the parents of daughter named Diani Isabella Khan and son named Azarius.

# 2 Kumar Gaurav- Son in law of Sunil Dutt

Actor Kumar Gaurav, who grabbed a huge fan following with his film ‘Love Story’ is the son of actor Rajendra Kumar . He tied knot with Namrata Dutt, the daughter of Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Although the actor did not get much fame in his career and was soon vanished from the industry . He was last seen in the movie ‘Kaante’ . Namrata and Kumar Gaurav have two daughters named Saachi and Siya.

# 3 Vaibhav Vohra- Son in law of Dharmendra

Another one among the list is, Vaibhav Vohra who tied knot with Ahana Deol, who is a daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. He belongs to a Punjabi family and is the director at Continental Carriers Pvt Ltd. They have a boy named Darien Vohra. After getting engaged in close ceremony contained friends and family in June 2013, the couple finally got married on February 02, 2014.

# 4 Sharman Joshi- Son in law of Prem Chopra

Sharman Joshi is the son in law of famous Bollywood villian Prem Chopra. Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerna Chopra and Sharman fell in love in their college days during the stage plays. They finally got married in the year 2000. Now they are the proud parents of a baby girl named Khyana and twins named Vaaryan and Vihaan.

# 5 Bharat Sahni- Son in law of Rishi Kapoor







Bharat Sahni is the Son In Law of famous actor Rishi Kapoor . He is a Delhi-based businessman and is married to Riddhima Kapoor , the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. They got married on 25th, January, 2006 and the couple have a daughter named Samara.

# 6 Bharat Takhtani- Son in law of Dharmendra

Bharat Takhtani is the Son In Law of Dharmendra and Hema Malini . He is is Mumbai based businessman and is married to actress Esha Deol. They both got married on 29th June 2012.

# 7 Atul Agnihotri- Son in law of Salim Khan

Actor Atul Agnihotri is the Son In Law of Salim Khan and Salma Khan and brother in law of actor Salman Khan . He is married to Alvira Khan , who is a fashion designer and a producer too. They got married in the year 1995 and now have a son Ayaan and daughter Alizeh.

# 8 Hrithik Roshan- Son in law of Sanjay Khan

Hrithik Roshan was in head over heels in love with Sussanne who is the daughter of Sanjay Khan. Sanjay and Roshan were friends but Hrithik and Sussanne were not so good friends. Hrithik cupid struck when he saw her at a traffic signal and Sussanne fell in love much later. Sussanne is also sister of Bollywood actor Zayed Khan. The two got married in 2000.

# 9 Aayush Sharma- Son in law of Salim Khan

Aayush Sharma tied knot with Arpita Khan who is the sister of actor Salman Khan . Aayush is a businessman by profession and both of them met in the year 2013 with the help of common friends and started dating . They finally tied knot on November 18, 2014 .Ayush’s father Anil Sharma is a politician. They both are proud parents of 2 kids now.

# 10 Akshay Kumar- Son in law of Rajesh Khanna

Akshay Kumar was of flamboyant nature before getting married to Twinkle Khanna who is the daughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. The two got married on 17th January 2001. The two of them have a daughter named Nitara and a son named Aarav. Akki once said, “Look at what destiny had in store for me. I married my idol’s daughter! I still can’t believe it.”

# 11 Kunal Khemu- Son in law of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The actor who started his career as a child artist with wonderful performances is Kunal Khemu. He is married to Soha Ali Khan who is the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a cricketer and Sharmila Tagore, an actress. They fell in love while shooting for the movie Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Kunal proposed Soha during their trip to Paris . Both were also in a live-in relationship for 2 years and finally got married on 25th January 2015.

# 12 Kunal Kapoor- Son in law of Bachchans

Actor Kunal Kapoor who appeared in the movie Rang De Basanti married Naina Bachchan who is the daughter of Ajitabh Bachchan and niece to Amitabh Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan acted as a cupid between the two. Before getting married they dated for about 3 years.

# 13 Ajay Devgn- Son in law of Tanuja

Who doesn’t know about the love angle of the two star couple , Ajay and Kajol . They just seem to be made for each other. When they were shooting for the movie ‘Gundaraj‘ , they fell for each other . Both of them differs in nature as one is shy and the other one is jolly and fun loving . They dated for four years and finally tied knot on24th February 1999. When asked about , Ajay said : “We never resorted to the usual ‘I Love you’ routine. A proposal never happened. Marriage was never discussed, but it was always imminent.”

# 14 Dhanush- Son in law of Rajnikanth

We all know the Kolaveri D boy, Dhanush , who became popular with this mind-blowing track . Dhanush is SIL of the superstar Rajnikanth. He tied knot with Aishwarya who is the daughter of Rajnikanth. Dhanush made an entry to Bollywood through his movie Raanjhanaa. Although people thought it was a love set up, he clearly denied them and said, “When rumors were spread about our affair, our parents met and decided to get us married. It is not a love marriage but an arranged one with the consent of our parents.” Both of them tied knot on 14th November 2004.

# 15 Saif Ali Khan- Son in law of Randhir Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan was already married to Amrita Singh and have 2 children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim . After divorce with the wife Amrita after around 13 years , Saif dated Rosa Catalano who is an Italian model. Finally, he married Kareena Kapoor , who is a daughter of famous actor Randhir Kapoor . When Kareena ended her relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor, their (Kareena & Saif )love started with the shooting of movie Tashan. They tied knot on 16th October 2012.

So guys!! which one you didn’t know about?

