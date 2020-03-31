15 Engrossing Games for Your Phone to Help You Escape the Everyday

Believe it or not, if you own a smartphone and have even touched Candy Crush, you’re a video game player. Contrary to what Reddit threads say about “dirty casuals” who dabble in mobile games for fun, you stand with us, a perfect and fully formed Gamer™. Welcome to the club.

Sure, there are few gaming markets that are as controversial when it comes to microtransactions and over-saturation than the mobile gaming market. But that issue aside, you can find quite a lot of stellar downloads for your handy palm pilot in the App Store and on Google Play. These titles range from free, to flat rate, to, yes, a few with microtransactional systems that ask you to pay for stuff in-game, which is not always a terrible model. And now more than ever, you probably need a reason to take your mind off the world.

If you’re stuck in place, looking to do something other than read horror stories online, or itching for a distraction during a commute, here are 15 of the best mobile games that you can play in 2020, from retro titles to new releases.