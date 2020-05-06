15 Famous Actors Who Tricked You Into Thinking They Really Sang In Movies

Posted on by


We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the tricks and lies their favorite actors pulled on them. Here are the musical dupes you probably fell for.

1.

Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, but the singing in the movie was mostly just old tapes of Freddie Mercury.


20th Century Fox, CBS / youtube.com

Malek spent countless hours prepping for the role, mimicking Mercury’s moves, and speaking with a fake overbite, but according to Rolling Stone magazine, “One thing he couldn’t recreate was Mercury’s singing voice. Most singing scenes in the movie rely on either vocal stems from Queen master tapes or new recordings by Marc Martel, a Canadian Christian rock singer whose voice is practically identical to the late frontman’s.”

kaylayandoli

2.

Even though Jennifer Lopez had to sing in her audition for Selena, they didn’t end up using her real voice in the movie.

3.

Marion Cotillard took singing lessons for her role as Édith Piaf in La Vie en rose, even though she lip-synced in the movie.


BBC / youtube.com

Cotillard said she spent more than six months in this role, and the hardest part was learning how to sing like Piaf because it was so technical. It ultimately won her the Best Actress Oscar in 2008.

spenceralthouse

4.

BD Wong provided Shang Li’s speaking voice in Mulan, but Donny Osmond was the one who sang the iconic “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” number.


Disney / ABC

Osmond even sang this iconic song during Disney’s Family Singalong special in April of 2020.

—Elise Haverstick, Facebook

5.

The producers and directors of O Brother, Where Art Thou?
 assumed George Clooney would be a good singer because his aunt was the legendary Rosemary Clooney. They had him record one song and immediately realized they needed to hire someone else to provide the vocals.


TNT / youtube.com

Clooney knew he wasn’t the best singer, so he decided to have some fun with the producers: “They played it back and were hoping that if I heard it I’d know it was terrible. It sounded like a cat being run over by a semi, but I wanted them to suffer a little more, so I said it was great.” Clooney ultimately told them he was fine with lip-syncing, so they hired Dan Tyminski to provide his character’s vocals.”

noradominick

6.

Even though Hilary Duff played both Lizzie and Isabella in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, she didn’t sing both parts. Her sister, Haylie, actually provided the singing voice for Isabella.


Disney, Disney Channel

Haylie also guest-starred in a few episodes of Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel. She played Kate Sanders’ equally-mean cousin, Amy.

—Tayla Leigh Sargent, Facebook

7.

Christopher Plummer only sang tiny bits of each song in The Sound of Music. They dubbed most of his singing with the voice of Bill Lee.


20th Century Fox

Christopher Plummer went into detail about the whole dubbing process on The Sound of Music, saying: “It was very well done. The entrances and exits from the songs were my voice, and then they filled in – in those days, they were very fussy about matching voices in musicals.”

Lee was an actor himself, voicing and singing for characters in more than a dozen Disney films, like Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and The Jungle Book.

tessafahey

8.

Wendy Makkena, who played Sister Mary Robert in the Sister Act movies, lip-synced all of her character’s singing.


Buena Vista Pictures

Andrea Robinson provided the singing voice for both Sister Act movies. She also sang “Athena’s Song” in The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning.

hannah48

9.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas provided the speaking voice for Young Simba in The Lion King, but Jason Weaver provided the singing voice.


ABC

You probably know Jason Weaver best as Marcus Henderson in Smart Guy or as Michael Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream, but in the early ’90s he was the uncredited singing voice for Young Simba.

Weaver revealed that Disney originally offered him $2 million for supplying Young Simba’s singing voice, but his mother knew the power of Disney and insisted on a royalties deal. They settled on $100,000 plus royalties, and over time he’s made well more than that initial $2 million back.

tayloraowens

10.

And even though Matthew Broderick recorded two songs as Simba, the vocals were ultimately provided by Joseph Williams, who you might recognize as the lead singer of Toto.


CBS / youtube.com

Williams was the lead singer of Toto from 1986–1988 and from 2010–2019. He also worked on the soundtrack for dozens of movies, ranging from Pitch Perfect, to The Goonies, to Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. He sang as Simba for “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

jules41

11.

Rebecca Ferguson wasn’t actually the one who made you cry during Jenny Lind’s “Never Enough” ballad in The Greatest Showman.


20th Century Fox / NBC

Loren Allred, who you might recognize as a contestant on The Voice in the US in 2012, actually provided the character’s vocals for the film.

matb2003

12.

Audrey Hepburn didn’t really sing in My Fair Lady. The real vocals were supplied by Marni Nixon.


Warner Bros., Goodson-Todman Productions

Nixon originally started as a messenger girl at MGM. They wanted to groom her to become a starlet, but after they heard her singing voice she became a “ghost” (basically anyone who did uncredited voice work for studios).

Her singing voice was used for Eliza Doolittle onscreen, and in 1964 she even played Doolittle herself in New York during the show’s revival. She was a true legend and provided the vocals for several iconic movies, including Cinderella, The Sound of Music (she played Sister Sophia), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (singing for Marilyn Monroe), and even Mulan.

victoria22

13.

Marni Nixon also sang for Deborah Kerr in The King and I, which had to be kept a secret. The movie’s soundtrack sold hundreds of thousands of copies, but Nixon received only $420 for her work.


CBS / youtube.com

Nixon was ultimately threatened by Twentieth Century Fox to keep quiet about her voice-over work: “You always had to sign a contract that nothing would be revealed… They said, if anybody ever knows that you did any part of the dubbing for Deborah Kerr, we’ll see to it that you don’t work in town again. Could you imagine? I was scared to death.”

lindsy47

14.

And Marni Nixon also sang for Natalie Wood in West Side Story, which was a shock to Wood because she already filmed everything.


United Artists, CBS / youtube.com

After Natalie Wood filmed her part, the studio said that her voice wasn’t good enough, and it would be replaced (Wood apparently stormed out of the studio, fuming). As a result, instead of having the actress mimic the pre-recorded singing voice, the roles were reversed this time: “I had to try to match her breath and pronunciation and the sound of her voice.”

West Side Story went on to win Best Picture, along with nine other Oscars, in 1962. This was the first time Nixon felt like she deserved proper credit for her invisible labor: “The anonymity didn’t bother me until I sang Natalie Wood’s songs in West Side Story… I saw how important my singing was to the picture. I was giving my talent, and somebody else was taking the credit.” Soon after, it became customary that ghost singers received credit and royalties for their work.

victoria22

15.

And, of course, Zac Efron’s singing voice wasn’t really used in the first High School Musical movie. That was provided by Drew Seeley.


Disney Channel

Efron revealed that he was kind of blindsided when he found out that his voice wasn’t featured: “In the first movie, after everything was recorded, my voice was not on them. I was not really given an explanation. It just kind of happened that way.” Efron ultimately pushed to have his singing voice featured in the two sequels, and it was.

mcdoodie

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.



Source link