15 Famous Actors Who Tricked You Into Thinking They Really Sang In Movies

Christopher Plummer went into detail about the whole dubbing process on The Sound of Music, saying: “It was very well done. The entrances and exits from the songs were my voice, and then they filled in – in those days, they were very fussy about matching voices in musicals.”

Lee was an actor himself, voicing and singing for characters in more than a dozen Disney films, like Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and The Jungle Book.

—tessafahey