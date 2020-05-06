15 Famous Actors Who Tricked You Into Thinking They Really Sang In Movies
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the tricks and lies their favorite actors pulled on them. Here are the musical dupes you probably fell for.
1.
Rami Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, but the singing in the movie was mostly just old tapes of Freddie Mercury.
2.
Even though Jennifer Lopez had to sing in her audition for Selena, they didn’t end up using her real voice in the movie.
3.
Marion Cotillard took singing lessons for her role as Édith Piaf in La Vie en rose, even though she lip-synced in the movie.
4.
BD Wong provided Shang Li’s speaking voice in Mulan, but Donny Osmond was the one who sang the iconic “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” number.
5.
The producers and directors of O Brother, Where Art Thou?
assumed George Clooney would be a good singer because his aunt was the legendary Rosemary Clooney. They had him record one song and immediately realized they needed to hire someone else to provide the vocals.
6.
Even though Hilary Duff played both Lizzie and Isabella in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, she didn’t sing both parts. Her sister, Haylie, actually provided the singing voice for Isabella.
7.
Christopher Plummer only sang tiny bits of each song in The Sound of Music. They dubbed most of his singing with the voice of Bill Lee.
8.
Wendy Makkena, who played Sister Mary Robert in the Sister Act movies, lip-synced all of her character’s singing.
9.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas provided the speaking voice for Young Simba in The Lion King, but Jason Weaver provided the singing voice.
10.
And even though Matthew Broderick recorded two songs as Simba, the vocals were ultimately provided by Joseph Williams, who you might recognize as the lead singer of Toto.
11.
Rebecca Ferguson wasn’t actually the one who made you cry during Jenny Lind’s “Never Enough” ballad in The Greatest Showman.
12.
Audrey Hepburn didn’t really sing in My Fair Lady. The real vocals were supplied by Marni Nixon.
13.
Marni Nixon also sang for Deborah Kerr in The King and I, which had to be kept a secret. The movie’s soundtrack sold hundreds of thousands of copies, but Nixon received only $420 for her work.
14.
And Marni Nixon also sang for Natalie Wood in West Side Story, which was a shock to Wood because she already filmed everything.
15.
And, of course, Zac Efron’s singing voice wasn’t really used in the first High School Musical movie. That was provided by Drew Seeley.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.