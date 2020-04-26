15 Famous South Indian Actresses Who Are Highly Educated

We know actors for their charming looks and brilliant performances. And in fact as far as they are entertaining us onscreen we don’t care about their academic qualifications at all.

There are a lot of celebrities who dropped out of high school to pursue their careers. But some of them are more qualified than you and I. It’s just that despite their degrees and doctorates, they chose to pursue careers in acting.

Tollywood actresses had amazed the audience with their sizzling on-screen presence. Be it their dance moves or their acting they have been able to keep the audience speechless with their superb skills. So which celebs have awesome degrees next to their acting? Read on to find out.

Nayantara

Nayanthara is one of the most prominent faces in Tollywood. The actress finished her education before stepping into the industry. She has a B.A degree in English Literature from Marthoma College.

Anushka Shetty

The Devasena from the popular Baahubali franchise is highly talented as well as extremely qualified. The actress holds a BCA degree from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu aka Samantha Akkineni is an actress and model who has completed her graduation in Commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah is not only a big name in the Tamil film industry but also has done a large number of hit Bollywood movies. She has completed her schooling from Maneckji Cooper Educational Trust School, Mumbai. Later she has done graduation in Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan







Daughter of actor Kamal Hassan, Shruti Hassan holds a degree in Psychology Degree from St. Andrew’s College, Mumbai.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South industry holds a BBA degree from Ethiraj College for women in Chennai. The actress wanted to pursue criminal psychology but eventually went on to pursue a career in films.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has also worked in Bollywood movies. She obtained a degree in Mass Media from K.C. College, Mumbai. She has planned to study MBA in Brand Management but has become a film actress.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul is a successful south indian actress who has also worked in Bollywood also. The actress holds a degree in mathematics from Jesus and Mary College in Delhi.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran has done schooling from Delhi Public School in Haridwar and New Delhi. Later she has done graduation in BA literature from Lady Shri Ram College.

Taapsee Pannu

Before stepping into cinema Taapsee Pannu studied computer engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Delhi. After completing her graduation, she even worked as a full-time software engineer.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika did her schooling from Podar International School in Mumbai and then joined Mumbai’s International Curriculum School for higher studies.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz is a successful Tollywood actress who has done her graduation from Bombay University.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson has studied various subjects such as Philosophy, English Literature, and Ethics at St Edward’s College in Liverpool.

Amala Paul

Known as one of the most versatile actresses in South India Amala joined St Teresa’s college, to pursue a B.A. degree in communicative English.

Nithya Menen

Nithya wanted to become a journalist and has done Bachelors in Journalism from Manipal Institute of Communication.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi decided to become a doctor and had done MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University, Georgia.

