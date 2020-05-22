Jimmys Post

15 Indians With Hilarious Stickers On Their Vehicles Have Taken Creativity to A New Level –

Since Novel Coronavirus is still in effect , most of us are at home and having a great time . It’s been long , we all have stepped out of our houses except the corona warriors and other people ,who have that essential part to play in the society.

Today , we are reminding our readers , all the various funny incidences , they would have witnessed , while traveling on roads. One of them is epic stickers and quotes printed on the back of the vehicles.




Let’s have a look at some:

1. Intelligent word-play!!

2.Nice way to keep more distance !!

3. Seems dad and child both are out of track !!

4. How appropriate that the car’s from Gujarat.

5.He must be having a hard-working mom and wife .


6. Love knows no engines 😉

7 .The strong adhesive!!

8. Of course it is

9. He has been dumped by many !!!

10. Now this is a real mess…

11. It actually would have prevented him from un-necessary honk ..

12. Threatening in a sweet way!!

13. We all know how hard habits are to let go of.

14. Because, this needs to be clarified.

15. One of the befitted quote for the year 2020!!

So which one you found the most interesting ? Drop your answers in the comment section below.

