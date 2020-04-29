15 Irrfan Khan films that you can watch online



Here’s how you can watch some of the best films of Irrfan Khan online.

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday. Be it films like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox or lighter outings like Hindi Medium, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Piku, Irrfan was loved in every avatar by the audience and critics alike.

Here’s a list of some of Irrfan Khan’s finest films that you can watch online:

1. Paan Singh Tomar: Netflix

The 2012 biopic directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia got Irrfan Khan a National Film Award for Best Actor. Here, he played a steeplechase runner from the Indian Army who becomes a dacoit due to his changing family circumstances.

2. The Lunchbox: Netflix

Here, Irrfan Khan played Saajan Fernandes, a widower who has gotten used to his monotonous lifestyle until one day he gets a lunchbox with a personal note that wasn’t meant for him. He develops a pen friendship with Nimrat Kaur’s Ila and their delicate relationship takes the plot of the film forward.

3. Angrezi Medium: Disney+ Hotstar

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

This Irrfan Khan starrer released in March 2020, almost a month before the actor passed away. After his health started recuperating, Irrfan shot for the film in India and London. Angrezi Medium also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and Kiku Sharda among others.

4. Maqbool: Disney+ Hotstar and MXPlayer

One of his early hits, Maqbool will always be remembered as one of Irrfan Khan’s best performances. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film, also starring Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Here, Irrfan played the role based on the character of Macbeth.

5. Talvar: Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

This Meghna Gulzar film was based on the real-life double murder case that took place in Noida in 2008. In this Rashomon-esque film, Irrfan Khan played the lead cop who has been assigned the unsolvable case. The film also starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi and Gajraj Rao.

6. Life of Pi: YouTube

This Ang Lee film got Irrfan Khan a lot of international acclaim. The 2012 film had Irrfan playing the older Pi Patel. The film also starred Tabu, Suraj Sharma and Adil Hussain.

7. Haasil: YouTube

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Haasil was set against the backdrop of student politics. Irrfan’s Rannvijay Singh developed a cult following over the years. The film also starred Jimmy Sheirgill and Hrishita Bhatt.

8. Qarib Qarib Singlle: Netflix

This 2017 romantic comedy had Irrfan starring alongside Parvathy. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, here Irrfan played Yogi, an affable man who ends up travelling the entire country with Parvathy’s Jaya.

9. D-Day: Amazon Prime Video and Sony LIV

In this 2013 film directed by Nikkhil Advani, Irrfan played RAW agent Wali Khan, who has been on the lookout for Goldman (based on Dawood Ibrahim) for many years. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Shruti Haasan among others.

10. Hindi Medium: Amazon Prime Video

This 2017 comedy became one of the biggest commercial hits of Irrfan Khan’s career. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium had Irrfan playing a businessman from Chandni Chowk who wants to get the best possible education for his daughter. This mission leads to a comedy of errors. Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh also starred in the film.

11. Piku: Sony LIV

In this Shoojit Sircar film, Irrfan Khan shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Irrfan played Rana, a cab service owner, who gets stuck between the father-daughter duo as they take a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata.

12. Life In A Metro: Netflix

Besides Irrfan, this 2007 film by Anurag Basu also starred Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Shiney Ahuja and Dharmendra. Here, Irrfan played Monty who meets Konkona’s Shruti through a matrimonial site. This was one of the early films where Irrfan showcased his comedic skills.

13. Blackmail: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Blackmail is a comedy of errors where Irrfan’s character Dev finds out that his wife is cheating on him. Dev then decides to exact his revenge by blackmailing the boyfriend so he can get back at his wife.

14. 7 Khoon Maaf: Netflix

Here, Irrfan Khan played the romantic poet who becomes Susanna’s third husband. While he is loving and romantic during the day, he turns into an abusive masochist at night. Irrfan Khan shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the Vishal Bhardwaj film.

15. Karwaan: Amazon Prime Video

Karwaan starred Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salman along with Mithila Palkar.

This road trip film starred Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan released shortly after Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Thus, Irrfan did not promote the film.

