15+ Items for a Chic Outdoor Living Space

Summer is here — encouraging more time and occasions to enjoy the outdoors. Since moving into our new home last November, we hadn’t yet the opportunity to give proper attention to our yard and rooftop. Now feeling more settled at home (and given the warmer season), we’ve dedicated a few weekends to revitalizing our front little lawn and a handful of planters and such. We may not have a ton of outdoor space in the city, but it’s best to utilize what you’ve got!

Whether you have a patio, deck rooftop, or balcony, here’s a collection of outdoor furniture and accessories that would give a chic vibe to any outdoor space…

Shop the Post

Metal Chair (CB2) | White Textured Planter (CB2) | Olive Tree (NDI) | Belly Planter (CB2) | Candle Hurricanes (Serena & Lily) | String Lights (Amazon) | Rattan Tray (McGee & Co) | Ice Bucket (One Kings Lane) | Stripe Table Runner (McGee & Co) | Wooden Utensils (McGee & Co) | Hydrangea (NDI) | Terracotta Planters (CB2) | Olive Stems (McGee & Co) | Umbrella (Pottery Barn) | Pacifica Chair (Serena & Lily) | Beverage Dispenser (Williams Sonoma) | Beach Cruiser (Overstock) | Pitcher (Williams Sonoma)