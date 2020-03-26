15-minute test can tell if you’ve had coronavirus

The British Government hopes to push millions of coronavirus tests into pharmacies and online stores within days, that can detect coronavirus antibodies from a self-administered finger prick.

The first round of the tests will be reserved for hospital patients, health care staff and other essential workers, but it is hoped they will eventually be available for the general public to test themselves.

The tests are aimed at detecting which people have already had coronavirus and recovered from it, so that they can return to work and go back to living their lives.

But it doesn’t detect whether someone is currently infected with the virus.

RELATED: Follow all the latest coronavirus updates

The target is for results to be returned within 15 minutes, based on a blood sample taken from a finger prick, similar to how diabetics monitor their blood sugar.

The UK Government has ordered 3.5 million of the tests so far with more to follow.

Advisers to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have stated that people who have been infected with coronavirus can’t get it again, despite isolated reports in other countries that people have contracted the virus a second time.

UK National Infection Service director Sharon Peacock told a parliamentary panel the tests could be rolled out within “days”.

RELATED: Blood types more at risk of infection

RELATED: Can you catch coronavirus twice?

“Once we are assured that they do work, they will be rolled out into the community,” Professor Peacock said.

“In the near future, people will be able to order a test that they can test themselves, or go to (the chemist), or somewhere similar to have their finger prick test done.”

The tests are now being evaluated by researchers at Oxford University.

Eleven days ago Public Health England advised against the use of testing kits being sold at pharmacies.

More than 9500 Britons have tested positive for coronavirus as the total number of people tested approached 100,000 on Thursday morning.