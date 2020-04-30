15 movies of Rishi Kapoor you can watch online



Watch these Rishi Kapoor movies online.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in Mumbai on April 30, left behind a rich legacy of films. Here are some of them which you can watch online.

Mulk: ZEE5

In this Anubhav Sinha directorial, Rishi Kapoor played a Muslim man who tries his best to bring back honour to his family after a kinsman gets involved in terrorist activity. Mulk won praise for its performances and direction. The movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa and Ashutosh Rana.

Karz: ZEE5

Watch Karz for Rishi Kapoor’s boyish charm, the ever-so-dependable theme of reincarnation and Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s chartbuster music.

Bol Radha Bol: ZEE5

For Rishi Kapoor fans, this David Dhawan is a double delight as the actor featured in a double role.

Rishi Kapoor’s favourite photos from Express Archive

Naseeb: ZEE5

Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Pran, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor – Do you need more reasons to stream this star-studded action-comedy?

102 Not Out: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the Gujarati play penned by Saumya Joshi, 102 Not Out starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor as a father-son duo. We recommend you watch this situational comedy with your family.

Damini: Amazon Prime Video

One of the finest women-centric movies made in Bollywood, Damini starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Deol among others. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film told the story of Damini, who went all out against the system to seek justice.

D-Day: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Nikhhil Advani, this gangster drama starred Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan, Huma Qureshi and Arjun Rampal among others. Rishi played the menacing Iqbal Seth, whose character was based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Chandni: Amazon Prime Video

This 1989 romantic drama featured Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles. A love triangle, Chandni continues to be remembered for the leads’ chemistry and its hummable music.

Deewana: Amazon Prime Video

Yet another love triangle! Deewana featured Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti in the lead roles. The Raj Kanwar film also marked SRK’s entry into Bollywood.

Kabhie Kabhie: Amazon Prime Video

This Yash Chopra directorial mainly focused on the relationships shared by Rakhee, Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman and Shashi Kapoor. However, the movie moved in multiple timelines, and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s chemistry struck a chord with the audience.

Do Dooni Chaar: Netflix

This Habib Faisal directorial, which marked the on-screen reunion of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh after three decades, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2011.

Amar Akbar Anthony: Netflix

Three brothers separated at childhood grow up as a Hindu, Muslim and Christian and are reunited in a miraculous climax. This Manmohan Desai directorial, starring Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi, has the right dose of masala.

Luck by Chance: Netflix

In this realistic, engaging film about Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor played the archetypal Bollywood producer Romy Rolly who comes off looking as a torchbearer of nepotism. Hilarious and real, Rishi’s performance floored critics.

Kapoor and Sons: Netflix

Rishi Kapoor played the ailing, adorable grandfather of a somewhat dysfunctional family in this Shakun Batra directorial. Homosexuality, love and familial relationships were some of the themes tackled by Kapoor and Sons. Apart from Rishi, Kapoor and Sons also starred Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sidharth Malhotra.

Agneepath: Netflix

Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor won over the audience with their portrayal of Kaancha Cheena and Rauf Lala, respectively, in this modern-day remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s cult film Agneepath.

