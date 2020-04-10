15 of the BEST Tips for Home Organizing | Julie Blanner

DIY Organization Ideas

Today I thought it would be fun to do a round-up of many of my most popular ideas that I’ve shared over the years.

So Many of these ideas are easy to implement, inexpensive, and can be accomplished in a weekend or less. (Psst… here’s a post with five more organization ideas that can be accomplished this weekend – I promise!)

If there’s ever a time to organize our homes, it’s right here and now! Don’t let the weight of too much stuff weigh you down- take the steps to get organized, one step at a time.

You’ll never regret accomplishing these projects! If you want more, I’ve got a FREE 30 day organizing challenge that might be just the push you need.

Adding Organization Step by Step

Here we go! Are you ready to get organized for good?

1. Install hooks. Hooks are a simple way to hang coats, bags, bathrobes and towels. Use them thoughtfully and they can offer storage in an otherwise empty wall, keeping items within easy reach.

There’s one of my very favorite home organization tips! Keeping items within easy reach will help your family with getting and returning items on their own.

2. Incorporate baskets into your decor. Baskets are my go to for organizing our home. We’ve used them in our bookcases, closets, as end tables, for shoes in mudroom, for wrapping paper, and in the girls’ rooms for toys and stuffed animals. The uses are endless!

3. Use labels. Labels not only help you decipher what should go where, but they help others who are unfamiliar to find exactly what they’re seeking {husbands, anyone?}.

It doesn’t have to be color coded to be organized. When everything has a place, it’s easy to put things where they need to go each and every time!

4. Use storage systems. It’s not the prettiest solution or organizing ideas, I’ll admit that, but it can often be the easiest – especially for the garage. We’re only 1/3 of the way done and it’s already made a significant difference, especially for the girls’ toys and Chris’ running and biking supplies, as seen here.

See more of our garage organization systems here.

5. Use a simple peg storage system. This is the most flexible way to store your garage necessities!

6. Rethink old pieces and everyday things. I’m not sure what this copper and brass piece was originally, but when I found it in an antique mall, I fell in love {especially for just $10} and utilized it as an umbrella holder.

7. Purchase versatile furniture that is intended for storage. While it’s not my favorite piece of furniture, our coffee table and former end table work harder than most. In our house it’s known as “the library”. It stores the majority of the girls’ books.

8. Use your cabinets wisely. We took a previously under-utilized cabinet and turned it into a bar cabinet.

Open the doors in the built in bookcases to reveal this cute little mini bar. I like to make valuable use of every inch! It’s a pretty way to display and store your liquor that goes away when you close the doors.

This is a DIY home organization technique that is completely free! Have an open cabinet? You’ve got room for a home bar if you can create that space!

9. Re-purpose old furniture. We used an old 3 drawer chest to store hats, sunscreen and keys in the mudroom, an old trunk doubles as storage of my family heirlooms in our bedroom and my heirloom wardrobe serves as a linen cabinet for the main level.

One of my favorite techniques for home organization is to use what you have. You don’t have to run out and buy beautiful storage containers- although that’s fun too! Getting the job done one step at a time is priority, though.

10. Install closet systems. They have really helped us organize our former closet and our current. Chris and Adalyn reworked hers and she loves keeping them organized.

Whether you update your closet or just organize it, I highly recommend starting by removing everything. Want to see what you’re really wearing? Flip your hangers around and at the end of the month, any hangers that are backwards are subject to donation. You can read more of my tips to clean out your closet here.

11. Don’t purchase organizers until you assess your needs. When you do, make them pretty…they’ll inspire you to declutter and to open your drawers and get to work.

You don’t have to use plastic to organize. Think outside of the box, when selecting “boxes”. I found pretty glass boxes to organize my desk in the bath section of Target. They keep everything in their place.