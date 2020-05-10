15 Things TV And Movies Get Wrong About Marriage

“Getting married doesn’t magically change your whole personality!”

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the lies TV shows and movies tell us about marriage. Here’s what they said:

1.

When serious issues, and even the possibility of divorce, come out of nowhere.


ABC

“I get that there’s more entertainment value in a scandal or dramatic event that upends things for a perfectly happy couple. But in real life there are red flags, baggage, and personal struggles that linger for so long it’s hard to say you never saw trouble coming.”

sierraclouse

2.

When couples get married and it fixes all their problems.


NBC

“Rom-coms specifically always show marriage as the ultimate happiness in life, when it’s really just the beginning.”

racheljm1021

3.

That all married couples want kids, and that all women have baby fever and eventually win over their reluctant male partners.


NBC

“I love Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but Jake and Amy’s pregnancy storyline was almost unwatchable for me. They had an entire episode about how people who don’t want kids just need to be talked into it! And of course, it was the woman that wanted kids and bullied her husband into it. As a woman who is childless by choice, I am OVER this cliché and expected better from a normally progressive show.”

zoer11

4.

That married couples don’t have normal problems like paying their bills.


NBC

I hate how little shows show genuine problems married people have, especially when it comes to bills. I’ve only ever seen one show tackle not being able to pay bills and worrying or having your stuff turned off. If they ever do show them, the problems are magically solved offscreen.”

kayla131313

5.

When married couples don’t seem to like each other at all.


ABC

“Do Mitch and Cam from Modern Family even like each other? They’re constantly hiding stuff from one another and trying to one-up each other. They’re both super self-centered, especially Cam. I don’t know how they stayed together all those years.”

izabellad

6.

When one or both parties become completely different people after getting married.


E!

“Being married doesn’t magically change you! I see so many TV and movie couples who think and act like this. I was with my husband for three years and we lived together a lot of that time before getting married. Nothing changed except my last name (because I wanted to change it) and a few tax things.”

rakishlass

7.

When couples get married during/right after high school and actually stay together.


Fox

“I get that this happens in real life, and that a few couples are actually ready for it. But a lot of the couples on teen dramas would be divorced like 10 minutes later because they just don’t work in the real world but they always stay together! This happens in a lot of high school shows, and it annoys me.”

human_being1757

8.

When a woman is doing her husband “a favor” by having sex with him.


NBC

“As if she would never be in the mood and he could never not be. You don’t owe your partner sex at any time!”

b4b8566c7c

9.

10.

When couples don’t communicate about big purchases.


Fox

“I don’t buy anything big without discussing it first. It’s just common courtesy to make sure you are on the same page with how you spend your money.”

katies4866f3362

11.

When one partner is in charge and is basically a parent to the other.


ABC

“It seems like there is usually one running the show while essentially parenting their partner and putting up with their ‘antics.’ A marriage is supposed to be a partnership of equals and the couple should always treat each other as such. My husband doesn’t ask my input rather than my permission, and I do the same.”

prncsspeachy

12.

13.

When married couples don’t have conversations about what’s bothering them and it escalates into a giant argument.


NBC

“Married couples on TV never just have conversations about stuff and it always escalates into this massive fight that ends in tears and screaming. In reality, couples have small arguments every once in a while, and generally work out whatever’s going on pretty quickly with minimal hurt feelings or anger.”

321missmaximoff

14.

When in-laws hate their kids’ partners and vice versa.


BenderSpink

“It’s soo overplayed. I get that there’s families that don’t get along, but it would be nice to see a mother-in-law get along with her daughter-in-law without being bitchy, and a father-in-law not doing the whole strong, silent, ‘I’m going to kill my son-in-law’ bit.”

blueribbs84

15.

And when couples go to great lengths to hide things from their partners.


Comedy Central

“It drives me crazy. People will do anything to keep their spouse from finding out about something that could be solved with a simple conversation.”

christinmcrich

