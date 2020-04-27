15 Times Bollywood Stars Created Fake Relationship Just For the Sake of Their Movie Promotion

Relationships in Bollywood are hard- celebrities are constantly being followed by the paparazzi, fans are interested in every little rumour they hear, and their entire world is under scrutiny basically all the time. That’s not exactly a great environment for relationships, which is why the true long-lasting relationships in Bollywood are few and far between. However, there’s another dimension element to Bollywood relationships — the publicity coupling.

These people get paid to pretend! It’s easy for them! Celebrities and publicists have even admitted to it. And we all know that nothing makes headlines like celebrity love relationships, so it’s not a huge surprise when celebs fake relationships for profit. In Bollywood, it seems, love is very often just for show, both on film and in real life.

Here are 15 celebrity relationships that are so fake, but had us fooled for quite a while. Who knew it was just a carefully orchestrated plan from their respective PR squads.

Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor

Rumours of the two dating started doing rounds before the release of R… Rajkumar. They even answered questions about their alleged relationship on Koffee With Karan. Since Shahid was coming off a string of box office disasters, so it was an important movie for him. The film did well, and the rumours of their relationship stopped soon after the release of the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor

After two years, rumours of Sonakshi dating his Tevar co-star Arjun Kapoor made headlines. Though they both cleared that they share a good bond as they know each other since childhood and there is no relationship between them, but everytime it made headlines. As soon as their movie released, the news of them dating also stopped.

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor

These two were smart enough to use link-ups for the success of their movie 2 States. While promoting the movie, they constantly denied that an off-screen romance was even a possibility, while simultaneously giving interviews saying how much they love kissing each other. Soon after the movie was released, it was reported that Alia is dating her SOTY co-star Siddharth Malhotra.

Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam

Yami was blamed for his co star Pulkit’s divorce and they were linked together during the promotions of Sanam Re. Pulkit admitted that it was all just a publicity stunt. He said, “The rumors were started only to promote the film. And we are very happy because it’s helping the movie. I am glad the promotions are going well.”

Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor







There were many rumours of Aditya and Parineeti being more than just friends during the shooting of Daawat-e-Ishq. The supposed ‘affair’ was portrayed as a love triangle between Aditya, Shraddha and Parineeti. But as expected, all these rumours just vanished as soon as the film released.

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao

Amrita and Shahid were coupled, during Vivah as they previously appeared together in Ishq Vishq. The media declared them as a couple because the two were popular for their chemistry. But the two denied all the rumours. Soon after the film’s release, everyone believed them.

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan (except… they did the opposite)

Though it is just the opposite of a relationship rumour, but it needed a mention. In 2008, just before Arbaaz and Malaika were to endorse a skin cream together, it was reported that they were headed for divorce. But later they admitted that it was just for publicity.

Genelia D’Souza and Imran Khan

Genelia and Imran were reportedly dating before the release of their movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. But later it was confirmed that it was just for promotional purposes. When asked about her relationship with Imran, Genelia said, “Imran is a dear friend, there is no misunderstanding between us and we are very good friends. Everything is absolutely fine. These are just rumours.”

Barbara Mori and Hrithik Roshan

Everyone knows about the much- talked affair between Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori after the movie Kites. The duo’s off-screen chemistry became so real that it adversely affected Hrithik’s family ties that he had to apologise to his father Rakesh Roshan, and wife (now ex-wife) Sussanne and confirmed that there is nothing between him and Barbara.

Vidya Balan and Shahid Kapoor

Rumours were all over the place during the promotions of Kismet Konnection that these two were dating. But everything was settled right after it was all done! In an interview, when Shahid Kapoor was asked: “What’s with these Vidya Balan stories?”. He answered: “We get along, we’re not dating.”

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

This one is almost known to everyone. Amitabh cheated on his wife Jaya with Rekha. However, it was surprising that the two neither denied it nor admitted it. Amitabh said that he does not care much about what media say about him. Later in an interview his wife, Jaya Bachchan said: “I totally trust my husband and I know this industry. I have never been threatened or felt insecure about anything he did.”

Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty

Legend has it that Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi had a love affair and wound up secretly tying the knot. There is nothing to suggest this actually happened and both parties have denied it. However, Mithun and Sridevi’s romance is believed to have taken place in the 80s and it is also believed that Boney got in the way a little. There is even a report that Mithun made Sridevi tie a rakhi to Boney’s wrist as poof that there was nothing romantic going on.

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar

Even while Akshay was a married man, his flirtatious habits didn’t change with time or so it is reported. After a few years of marriage, the actor was once again in the news for his alleged relationship with Priyanka Chopra. Though the two actors always stayed mum about the rumours of their fling, Twinkle’s decision of not letting her husband work with Priyanka was reason enough to fan speculations. But seems like this was nothing but fake news just like the rest of the pairs on this list!

Asin and Salman Khan

This was the weirdest link-up rumour ever! When Salman and Asin worked together in Ready, rumours of them dating, started doing the rounds. They were also pretty good with each other off-screen, thus giving more fodder to gossip mills. But obviously there wasn’t anything between them, and Asin got happily married to Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma.

Katrina Kaif and John Abraham

When they both were new in Bollywood, rumours of something brewing between them started doing rounds. But soon this sizzled out with Katrina dating Salman Khan and John dating Bipasha Basu. But these rumours were fired again before the release of New York. Soon after, Salman and Katrina broke up which added further fuel to the rumour mills. But in reality, nothing was ever brewing between them.

