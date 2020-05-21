15 Tips for a Better Morning

Hi everyone! I recently decided to change up my mornings so they
could be more productive and positive. I want to share some of my
favorite tips for a better morning with you!
Make
your bed
I didn’t ever care to make my bed in the morning, but recently
it’s the first thing I do in the morning and I think it sets a
great, productive intention for the day!
Open the windows
Natural sunlight is so good to wake up to! I sleep with my
shades the tiniest bit open, so it makes waking up easier and
quicker.
Pick your outfit the night before
I love picking out my outfit the night before, I’ve been doing
it for as long as I can remember! It makes it easier to just throw
it on in the morning and not have to think too hard about it.
Plan your day the night before
Every night, I plan out the next day and what times I’ll have
obligations. I especially like planning out my morning in detail.
It makes me feel more prepared and helps me figure out what time I
want to wake up.
Get good sleep!
This one is honestly a little hypocritical, but it is very
important to get good sleep so you feel motivated to get up and get
going in the morning! Some things that help me get better sleep are
melatonin gummies and blue light glasses. I have a whole post about
this topic
Get in a workout
Working out hasn’t always been my favorite thing, but I decided
recently to try to go more often, just for half an hour, and I love
it now! I have the luxury of getting to go at around 8:15 am, but
even just going for a walk or doing a quick workout in your room
can be super beneficial too!
Shower in the morning
I used to only shower at night, but after I started working out
in the morning, I just changed my routine to fit that. I love
showering in the morning now, I think it really helps wake me up
and it makes me feel better throughout the day!
Have a good breakfast
Breakfast is the most important part of my morning! I think
having a yummy breakfast to look forward to when you wake up is one
of my favorite and most helpful tips. A good breakfast also helps
keep me going until I have lunch (which is normally around 1:00 or
1:30… oops)!
Put your alarm across the room
I put my phone on my desk, across the room, so that when the
alarm goes off I have to get out of bed and walk over to turn it
off. I also use the app
Don’t press snooze
Do not press snooze!! This is another hypocritical one, but the
best thing you can do is just get out of bed and get moving. Even
if it’s just walking across the room and sitting down, it helps
your body wake up and be more alert.
Develop a routine
Keeping a similar routine every day makes it easier to just flow
through it and not think too hard about the next step. I like
eating breakfast first every day so that I can have energy
throughout the rest of my morning.
Put something good in your ears
I love listening to music or a podcast when I’m getting ready in
the morning. It helps improve my mood so much!
One chore in the morning
I like to do one productive “chore” type thing in the morning
and save the rest for later in the day.
Keep a clean room
Keeping your room clean makes the rest of the day much easier to
navigate, especially the morning! It also helps me feel less
stressed and more organized.
Believe in yourself!
Lastly, believe in yourself! You have the ability to have a
good, productive morning! Set goals and intentions and always
remember that you are capable of whatever you put your mind to.
Thank you for reading! I’m going to try a new thing where I put
a quote I like at the bottom of each post! Here is today’s:
If you enjoyed this post or found it helpful, please make sure
you subscribe to my email list to never miss a post. You can also
follow me on Instagram, @positivelypilarlauren, where I post polls
so you can help decide what I post!
Until next time!
Pilar
p.s. You can click the “pin” button on any of the images above
to save this post to your Pinterest!
Follow my socials:
Instagram @positivelypilarlauren
YouTube @pilar lauren
Pinterest @pilarlauren3
VSCO @pilarlauren