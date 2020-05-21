15 Tips for a Better Morning





Hi everyone! I recently decided to change up my mornings so they

could be more productive and positive. I want to share some of my

favorite tips for a better morning with you!

Make

your bed

I didn’t ever care to make my bed in the morning, but recently

it’s the first thing I do in the morning and I think it sets a

great, productive intention for the day!

Open the windows

Natural sunlight is so good to wake up to! I sleep with my

shades the tiniest bit open, so it makes waking up easier and

quicker.

Pick your outfit the night before

I love picking out my outfit the night before, I’ve been doing

it for as long as I can remember! It makes it easier to just throw

it on in the morning and not have to think too hard about it.

Plan your day the night before

Every night, I plan out the next day and what times I’ll have

obligations. I especially like planning out my morning in detail.

It makes me feel more prepared and helps me figure out what time I

want to wake up.

Get good sleep!

This one is honestly a little hypocritical, but it is very

important to get good sleep so you feel motivated to get up and get

going in the morning! Some things that help me get better sleep are

melatonin gummies and blue light glasses. I have a whole post about

this topic

Get in a workout

Working out hasn’t always been my favorite thing, but I decided

recently to try to go more often, just for half an hour, and I love

it now! I have the luxury of getting to go at around 8:15 am, but

even just going for a walk or doing a quick workout in your room

can be super beneficial too!

Shower in the morning

I used to only shower at night, but after I started working out

in the morning, I just changed my routine to fit that. I love

showering in the morning now, I think it really helps wake me up

and it makes me feel better throughout the day!

Have a good breakfast

Breakfast is the most important part of my morning! I think

having a yummy breakfast to look forward to when you wake up is one

of my favorite and most helpful tips. A good breakfast also helps

keep me going until I have lunch (which is normally around 1:00 or

1:30… oops)!

Put your alarm across the room

I put my phone on my desk, across the room, so that when the

alarm goes off I have to get out of bed and walk over to turn it

off. I also use the app

Don’t press snooze

Do not press snooze!! This is another hypocritical one, but the

best thing you can do is just get out of bed and get moving. Even

if it’s just walking across the room and sitting down, it helps

your body wake up and be more alert.

Develop a routine

Keeping a similar routine every day makes it easier to just flow

through it and not think too hard about the next step. I like

eating breakfast first every day so that I can have energy

throughout the rest of my morning.

Put something good in your ears

I love listening to music or a podcast when I’m getting ready in

the morning. It helps improve my mood so much!

One chore in the morning

I like to do one productive “chore” type thing in the morning

and save the rest for later in the day.

Keep a clean room

Keeping your room clean makes the rest of the day much easier to

navigate, especially the morning! It also helps me feel less

stressed and more organized.

Believe in yourself!

Lastly, believe in yourself! You have the ability to have a

good, productive morning! Set goals and intentions and always

remember that you are capable of whatever you put your mind to.

Thank you for reading! I’m going to try a new thing where I put

a quote I like at the bottom of each post! Here is today’s:

If you enjoyed this post or found it helpful, please make sure

you subscribe to my email list to never miss a post. You can also

follow me on Instagram, @positivelypilarlauren, where I post polls

so you can help decide what I post!

Until next time!

Pilar

p.s. You can click the “pin” button on any of the images above

to save this post to your Pinterest!

Follow my socials:

Instagram @positivelypilarlauren

YouTube @pilar lauren

Pinterest @pilarlauren3

VSCO @pilarlauren





Source link