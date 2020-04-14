15 TV Boyfriend Moments From The ’00s That Were Peak Romance

“If you need to hear why I love you, I can go on all night.”

1.

On One Tree Hill, when Lucas stood in the rain and listed all the reasons he loved Brooke:


Honorable mention: Lucas’s “I’m the guy for you, Brooke Davis” declaration at the beach party. He may not have been the greatest boyfriend, but man, he gave some great speeches.

2.

On 90210, when Liam finally told Annie he loved her:

3.

On The OC, when Ryan told Marissa he knew his future was with her:

4.

On Degrassi: the Next Generation, when J.T. finally admitted his feelings for Liberty and they kissed in detention:

5.

On Gilmore Girls, when Jess “stole” Rory’s book and they first bonded over their love of reading:

6.

On That ’70s Show, when Eric came back for Donna in the finale:

7.

On One Tree Hill, when Nathan gave Haley the bracelet at their first tutoring session:

8.

On Dawson’s Creek, when Jack and Doug said “I love you”:

9.

On Veronica Mars, when Logan was the definition of protective boyfriend:

10.

On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, when Angel told Buffy he’d never stopped loving her:

11.

On The OC, when Seth told Summer he wanted her back:

12.

On Gilmore Girls, when Dean gave Rory her first kiss:

13.

On One Tree Hill, when Lucas won the state championship and told Peyton she was the one he wanted next to him when all his dreams came true:

14.

On 90210, when Navid told Adrianna he didn’t want to waste any more time:

15.

And finally, on Dawson’s Creek, when Pacey and Joey slow-danced and he remembered the story about her mom’s bracelet:

