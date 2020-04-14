15 TV Boyfriend Moments From The ’00s That Were Peak Romance
“If you need to hear why I love you, I can go on all night.”
1.
On One Tree Hill, when Lucas stood in the rain and listed all the reasons he loved Brooke:
2.
On 90210, when Liam finally told Annie he loved her:
3.
On The OC, when Ryan told Marissa he knew his future was with her:
4.
On Degrassi: the Next Generation, when J.T. finally admitted his feelings for Liberty and they kissed in detention:
5.
On Gilmore Girls, when Jess “stole” Rory’s book and they first bonded over their love of reading:
6.
On That ’70s Show, when Eric came back for Donna in the finale:
7.
On One Tree Hill, when Nathan gave Haley the bracelet at their first tutoring session:
8.
On Dawson’s Creek, when Jack and Doug said “I love you”:
9.
On Veronica Mars, when Logan was the definition of protective boyfriend:
10.
On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, when Angel told Buffy he’d never stopped loving her:
11.
On The OC, when Seth told Summer he wanted her back:
12.
On Gilmore Girls, when Dean gave Rory her first kiss:
13.
On One Tree Hill, when Lucas won the state championship and told Peyton she was the one he wanted next to him when all his dreams came true:
14.
On 90210, when Navid told Adrianna he didn’t want to waste any more time:
15.
And finally, on Dawson’s Creek, when Pacey and Joey slow-danced and he remembered the story about her mom’s bracelet:
