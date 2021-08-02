15 unique pairs of wireless earbuds on sale for up to 73% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro earbuds check most of the boxes we care about when it comes to wireless listening — quality sound, sleek design, and decent battery life. The one they fail to check off, however, is the one that matters most: cost. These earbuds are simply not cost-effective in the grand scheme of wireless tech. Their lifespan is short, yet their price is high.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds, but don’t want to break the bank, today’s your lucky day because these 15 unique pairs are all on sale for up to 73% off. Just be sure to enter the Semi-Annual Sale code ANNUAL15 at checkout to score the best deal.

Rated IP67, which means they’re 100 percent protected against dust and sand and tested to work under 1m of water for at least 30 minutes, the xFyro S2’s are built for sweaty workouts and inclement weather. Their noise-isolating silicone structure blocks out external sounds and the aesthetically unique charging case delivers a battery life of up to 30 hours. Snag a pair for just $67.99 (regularly $249) with the code ANNUAL15.

With long battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the included case), 7mm dynamic drivers for crystal-clear sound, and environmental noise-cancellation, the 1More in-ear headphones give even the most established audio brands a run for their money. You can even get an extra three hours of listening time with a quick 15-minute charge. Use the code ANNUAL15 to slash the $119 price tag down to just $84.99 for a limited time.

Thanks to the true wireless hyper-definition sound profile and exclusive DL02 immersive sound engine, the HyperSonic Lite Earphones let you hear your favorite artists how they intended to be heard. The pillowy-soft ear tips, form-hugging shells, and up to 18 hours of battery life certainly don’t hurt matters, either. Regularly $79, you can snag a pair for just $42.49 with coupon code ANNUAL15.

Built like a sleeker AirPod without the steep price, the Veho STIX are a premium option with all of the essential features you want in a pair of true wireless earphones. They’re equipped with touch controls, water resistance, a 33-foot range, and a rechargeable docking case for multiple charges to extend playtime. Get a pair in white or black for $89.95 (regularly $249.95) using the coupon code VEHO160.

If you regularly use your earbuds to take important calls, the TREBLAB X5s feature a CVC 8.0 microphone to filter out distracting environmental noise and ensure you don’t miss a word. They also boast impressive sound quality, 35 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and multiple silicone tips and ear fins for the utmost comfort. Use the coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout to snag a pair for $42.49 (regularly $99).

With a design similar to the Beats Pro, but a much more affordable price tag, the TREBLAB X3 Pros deliver an impressive lineup of features. Enjoy a sweatproof listening session with deep bass, cVc 8.0 noise-cancellation, and a battery life of nine hours — plus an extra four charges with the case. Regularly $99, you can get them for $54.39 with the coupon code ANNUAL15.

The PaMu Earbuds let you fully immerse yourself in music while you shut out the world around you, thanks to active noise-cancellation. They also feature 10mm drivers for deeper bass and an accompanying app that lets you customize the sound. Get a pair for just $84.99 (regularly $119) using the coupon code ANNUAL15.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the LUNE Earbuds feature front and rear dual-feedback microphones to filter out ambient noise up to -35dB. They’re also dust- and water-proof and last for 45 hours on a single charge. Get some for $76.46 (regularly $99) with the coupon code ANNUAL15.

You can get a whopping 150 hours of battery life on the Nokia Power Earbuds, thanks to the included charging case. And that’s on top of the high-quality audio, IPX7 waterproof rating, and smart assistant features. Get yourself a pair for $84.15 (regularly $149) with the coupon code ANNUAL15.

Available in multiple aesthetically pleasing colors, the Raycon E50s secure tightly in your ears, so you don’t have to worry about them popping out sporadically. They also pack incredible sound quality with passive noise-cancellation and 25 hours of battery life. Grab a pair of these comfortable earbuds for just $55.24 (regularly $119) with the coupon code ANNUAL15.

The xFyro earbuds use artificial intelligence to protect you out in the world with noise cancellation levels based on your surroundings. And thanks to the included charging case, you can enjoy up to 100 hours of listening. Use the coupon code XFYRO5 to knock the $250 price way down to $40.

Comfortable, lightweight, and ergonomically designed, the Beacon 2.0 earbuds are an excellent upgrade from your current listening setup. With a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge, plus a charging case with four additional charges, you’ll be set for commutes, workouts, and more. Grab a pair for $84.99 (regularly $129) with the coupon code ANNUAL15.

Small, but mighty, the Palladium earbuds feature 6mm drivers for crisp, clear sound, are IPX4 water-resistant and include multiple ear tip sizes to ensure you’ll get a perfect fit. Plus, a portion of each purchase is donated to the Starkey Hearing Foundation. Grab a pair on sale for just $67.99 (regularly $99) when you use the coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

With an earhook design that secures comfortable to your ear and an IPX67 waterproof rating, the Culture SportBuds are designed for workouts. Enjoy 25 hours of sweating before the battery needs refueling. Using the coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout will get you a pair for just $55.24 (regularly $94) for a limited time.

As the name suggests, the ComfoBuds are supremely comfortable with oblique-angled ergonomic buds with a number of customizable tips. They feature QuietMax active noise-cancellation tech, precise audio tuning, dual-band customizable ANC, and wind noise reduction, all for just $76.49 (regularly $105) with the coupon code ANNUAL15.