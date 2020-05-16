16 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Your Favorite Movies That Are 100% True And 100% Weird
Because sometimes the set has more drama than the film itself.
1.
Brendan Fraser was almost hanged for real during a stunt gone wrong while filming The Mummy (1999).
2.
Alicia Silverstone genuinely didn’t know how to pronounce “Haitians” in Clueless (1995), but writer/director Amy Heckerling thought it was so funny, she asked that no one correct her.
3.
The cast and crew of Titanic (1997) were drugged with PCP while filming.
4.
Killmonger’s “Hey, Auntie” line in Black Panther (2018) was improvised on the spot by Michael B. Jordan.
5.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s mom supervised his sex scene in Superbad (2007).
6.
Jim Carrey needed torture-endurance training because the makeup was too much for him in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).
7.
Tina Fey’s mom inspired one of Regina George’s most iconic quips in Mean Girls (2004).
8.
James Franco auditioned to play Cliff, Torrance’s love interest in Bring It On (2000), but the role ultimately went to Jesse Bradford because Franco was cast in Freaks and Geeks.
9.
Billy Crystal was the first pick to voice Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story (1995), but turned it down.
10.
Cary Elwes was ACTUALLY knocked out during a scene where he was supposed to feign being knocked out in The Princess Bride (1987).
11.
And speaking of improvisation, pretty much every little thing Melissa McCarthy did and said on the airplane in Bridesmaids (2011) was ALSO off the cuff.
13.
The title for 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) was actually inspired by a real-life diary entry from the cowriter, Karen McCullah.
14.
Bradley Cooper improvised the “ugly” line during the argument scene in A Star Is Born (2018), and it “devastated” Lady Gaga.
15.
Disney was sued by a hyena biologist after the release of The Lion King (1994) for their portrayal of hyenas.
16.
And finally, Tom Felton’s candy-sneaking on the set of the Harry Potter films forced wardrobe to sew all of the students’ pockets shut by the time they got to The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).
Which behind-the-scenes fact was your favorite? Do you know any other wild behind-the-scenes stories? Share all of your thoughts and knowledge in the comments below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.