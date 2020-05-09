16 home-bound workers sleeping on tracks killed

Tribune News Service

Mumbai, May 8

Sixteen migrant workers, all aged between 20-35 years, who were returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh on foot, were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad. Three others were injured. The mishap occurred between Badnapur and Karmad stations.

The workers, who were employed at a steel processing unit in Jalna, chose to sleep on the tracks for the night. They were mowed down a little after 5 am.

Stay where you are: Maharashtra CM More trains are being organised to send migrant workers to their homes. Please stay where you are. — Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM In a message on Twitter, the Ministry of Railways said the driver of the goods train tried to apply the brakes but could not halt the train. An inquiry has been ordered.

The Aurangabad police said the workers were on their way to Bhusaval, 170 km away from Jalna district, hoping to catch a train to their villages in MP . Walking along the tracks, the group decided to rest for the night, apparently to avoid being caught by the police at checkpoints on roads. Vaibhav Kalumbarme, Superintendent of Government Railway Police, said the group of 19 workers began walking on Thursday morning. After covering 45 km, “they fell asleep exhausted and did not hear the train approaching.”

The governments of Maharashtra and MP have announced compensation to the next of kin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the deaths. President Ram Nath Kovind said he was saddened beyond words. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he was deeply saddened.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the treatment meted out to “nation-builders” was shameful. Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM called it “murder” of migrant workers. Jaleel demanded that criminal cases be filed against the Prime Minister’s Office, the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra Government for “ignoring the plight of thousands of stranded workers”.

Driver tried to apply brakes

Protect workers: 8 parties to Prez

Accusing the Centre of “robbing the workers of their rights,” eight Opposition parties, including the Left and the RJD, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing the Aurangabad tragedy. TNS

UP suspends labour laws for 1,000 days

UP on Thursday passed the Uttar Pradesh Exemption Ordinance-2020 suspending all but four labour laws for 1,000 days to boost industrial and business sector hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown. TNS