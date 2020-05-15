16 months jail for boiling water assault

news, local-news,

A Risdon prisoner threw a cup of boiling water into the face of a prisoner serving time for child sex offences, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard. Eric Leonard Ungerhofer, 25, pleaded guilty to Criminal Code assault and a count of common assault in January 2019. Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery said the fellow prisoner was obese and had a disability when Ungerhofer filled up a cup from an urn in a kitchenette in a common area of the prison and threw it into the man’s face from about a metre away. IN OTHER NEWS: When the man walked away Ungerghofer chased after him and punched him to the back of the head. He received burns to the face and neck and but for long hair and a beard he would have suffered severe permanent injury. “Mr Ungerhofer has shown no remorse and little insight into the incident whatsoever,” Ms Avery said. In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said it was not a spontaneous attack but was done because the victim was an easy target and vulnerable. He said had a poor record with six convictions for assault, as well as property offences and dishonesty. In October 2017, he had assaulted a fellow prisoner by throwing a cup of urine in his face. Ungerhofer had been in jail for most of the period since receiving a four-month prison sentence in 2017. “The sentences have not been enough to stop him committing offences in jail,” he said. “This offence was likely the result of boredom, attention-seeking and a wish to impress others.” He said Ungerhofer was cognitively immature. He sentenced him to 16-months’ jail and with a non-parole period of 11 months.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/91671820-703f-42df-b837-fcb84a4935e4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg