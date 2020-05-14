17 Infuriating Out-Of-Character TV Moments That Almost Ruined Your Favorite Shows
Why did Blaine randomly cheat on Kurt???
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which out-of-character moments from their favorite TV shows annoyed them the most. Here are the infuriating results.
🚨 Spoilers ahead, people! 🚨
In Parks and Rec, when Leslie and Ron literally stopped talking to each other for years just because Leslie forgot to cancel their lunch plans.
In The Office, when Andy abandoned Erin to go sailing on his family’s boat with his brother, never contacted her, and then came back a total jerk.
In Modern Family, when Hayley decided to get back with Dylan, which basically undid all of her character’s growth over the last several years.
In Gilmore Girls, when Rory dropped out of Yale because one person told her she wasn’t going to make it as a journalist.
In Grey’s Anatomy, when Alex spent 16 years on his redemption arc, fell in love, became a respected doctor, and then randomly left his wife and the hospital without notice to be with his ex.
In Shameless, when Fiona recklessly left her cocaine in the kitchen and Liam got a hold of it.
Also in Shameless, when Debbie decided to get pregnant on purpose.
In Dexter, when Deb stopped caring about morals and started covering up for Dexter when she found out he was a serial killer.
In Full House, when Kimmy tried drinking and driving, and after she sobered up she acted like it wasn’t a big deal it all.
In Friends, when Phoebe easily caved and ate meat, despite being a vegetarian for practically her whole life.
In Stranger Things, when Eleven randomly tracked down Kali and went on a vengeful mission to kill employees from the Hawkins Lab.
In Glee, when Blaine was having second thoughts about his relationship with Kurt, so he cheated on him with a random guy from Facebook.
Also in Glee, when Rachel quit her dream job on Broadway, something she talked about nonstop for years, to go to LA.
In The Big Bang Theory, when they changed Amy’s personality and turned her into a sex-obsessed character.
In Game of Thrones, when Daenerys burned down King’s Landing.
In Boy Meets World, when Topanga turned down a scholarship to Yale so she could be with Cory at a community college.
And in Gossip Girl, when it was revealed that Dan was actually Gossip Girl.
