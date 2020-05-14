17 Infuriating Out-Of-Character TV Moments That Almost Ruined Your Favorite Shows



Netflix



I’m still perplexed by the whole “Lost Sister” episode. All of Eleven’s character development was shattered, only for her to just come back to her original life like nothing ever happened. Like, what was the point? It went NOWHERE. Eleven would have never entertained the idea to just run away, meet up with some random strangers, go on a vengeful “killing” spree, and then just decide that her original way of life was better. They built the girl up as having HUGE trust issues, and then they had her do this??? Complete opposite of what we know about her.

—emilyprestridgem