17 Of The Best Graduation And Prom Movies For Everyone Missing The End Of Their Senior Year

Accepted is just a fun movie for those who aren’t sure of their plans next year and are dealing with parental pressure. It’s about a boy named Bartleby and his friends who create a fake college to appease their parents because they were not accepted to the colleges they applied to. The website they create accidentally enrolls hundreds, and they decide to actually create a curriculum. It’s stupid and funny, and is honestly a super underrated comedy. This is definitely one for people who feel like misfits or are struggling to figure out what they want versus what their parents want for them.