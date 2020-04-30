17 Of The Best Graduation And Prom Movies For Everyone Missing The End Of Their Senior Year
One of the unfortunate side effects of this quarantine is that high school and college seniors are not able to finish the year out with their friends or attend graduation.
I can’t give that time back to you – but I can recommend some movies that capture the feeling of the last few months of high school and graduation!
1.
Booksmart
2.
Lady Bird
3.
Superbad
4.
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
5.
Legally Blonde
6.
Accepted
7.
Crossroads
8.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
9.
Adventureland
10.
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
11.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
12.
Paper Towns
13.
A Cinderella Story
14.
21 Jump Street
15.
American Pie
16.
Blockers
17.
The Graduate
That’s all from me today, folks! Hopefully these movies make you feel just a little bit better. Stay safe and healthy out there!!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.