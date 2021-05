17 years of athlete data went into Adidas’ 3D printed shoes — Future Blink

Drawing from 17 years of athlete data, Adidas used 3D printing to create midsoles that compress forward upon vertical impact. Read more…

More about Mashable Video, Running, Sneakers, 3d Printing, and Adidas

Source link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email