17sing "Mic Song Cup" kicks off, "WACKYBOYS – Soon Sun" VS "Master NaNa" compete for NT$5,000 cash prize

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From 9/15 to 10/6, the “Mic Song Cup” singing event organized by 17sing is launched. The “Mic Song Cup” is led by two popular internet celebrities: “WACKYBOYS-Soon Sun” and “Master NaNa“, and many YouTubers also participated in the competition. In addition, Dcard also organized a “Campus Z Singing PK Competition” on their own app to support the “Mic Song Cup”. The whole event was a big success and was well received by the public.

Since the announcement of “Mic Song Cup“, the news has created a huge impact on the internet. All of the participating celebrities have their own unique charms, with many millions of fans on the Internet, they will gather at the 17sing to compete with each other in music for the championship. For fans, it is a dream come true for their favorite idols to be united and to see them compete on the same stage, which is a dream opportunity for many people. For 17sing, concentrating its efforts and resources on this trendy event is also an extension of 17sing’s concept of “creating dreams for new voices and building a social platform for music”. Undoubtedly, this will be a great event in the entertainment and music industry! Let’s wait and see what happens in the “Mic Song Cup”, an unprecedented event that is sure to amaze the Internet!

The “Mic Song Cup” competition is divided into three stages: Breakout Competition, Same Song Competition and Live Streaming Competition. Each stage is interlocked and exciting, and there are rich rewards for all participants to enjoy the competition and get benefits at the same time.

The first stage is the Breakout Competition from September 15th to 21st, which is open to all music fans who like to sing. During the entry period, users can record their own songs and post their songs in the 17sing, and from September 22nd to 28th, the Voting Week will allow users to vote online for different contestants’ works according to their own preferences, and the top contestants will advance to the next round.

The second stage of the contest is the Same Song competition, from September 22nd to 26th is the Same Song Voting, users can recommend their favorite classic songs and vote for celebrities to sing. From September 28th to October 2nd is the Same Song Prediction Week, users need to predict which celebrity or contestant will win in the race, and those who succeed in their prediction will be awarded with a generous prize. From October 2nd to 5th, all participating celebrities and contestants will record and publish their songs based on the song voting results and play the popularity rank.

The third stage is the Live Streaming on October 6th, where two super celebrities, “Soon Sun” and “Master NaNa”, will lead their respective alliances for singing contest in the 17sing.Users can go to 17sing to watch the competition and cheer for their supporting side. During the live streaming, there will be a lot of lucky draws and interesting sessions. The two power alliances gathered in the 17sing, will certainly open an unprecedented audio-visual symphonic feast. With the same stage competition, who is the best singer,let’s look forward to the night of October 6th, the peak of the “Mic Song Cup” in 17sing!

For more information about the “Mic Song Cup” event, please click on here. Download and register the 17sing APP, you can participate in the activities and have the opportunity to win the prizes!

17sing is a mobile karaoke social app specially designed for music fans, and is deeply loved by young people in Taiwan. In 17sing, you can not only sing freely and show your singing voice, but also join the music community to communicate and share with thousands of music enthusiasts. All kinds of musicians, professional singers, music fans, and music appreciators gather here. You will definitely find like-minded friends, form your own music family, and participate in music activities together. Whether you are pursuing a profession career or looking for the fun of karaoke, 17sing can meet your music needs and become a platform for you to express yourself and pursue your music dreams.

