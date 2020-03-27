#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun: Fans celebrates the journey of ‘Stylish Star’ on Twitter | Bollywood Life
The Stylish Star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun has completed 17 years today in the entertainment industry. And on this special day, all his fans have taken Twitter to pour in their wishes and love for the DJ star. In fact, in just a few hours, #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun became the top trend on the social media platform. Here are some of the tweets.
Smile #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/qLDQhFlIJB
— Mazhar Lala (@MazharLala8) March 27, 2020
Completing 17 successful years with us we want a pan india movie @alluarjun Anna just imagine regional movies tho nee enta impact ichav oka pan india movie……
❤?#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/TLQOXwWiXH
— Mourya (@Mourya59262056) March 27, 2020
Only hero in tfi to have 40cr share movie in Nizam after bahubali series #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/aAWCNTjnUx
— Deepak (@DeepakAACULT) March 27, 2020
#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun he he AA fans on twitter pic.twitter.com/zbzQdhelv4
— Mahendra (@Mahendr95178602) March 27, 2020
17 Glorious Years ?#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/f724cHu32y
— Allu Arjun Fan™ (@IamVenkateshRam) March 27, 2020
Happiness ❤️??#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Fwk7b8Y89U
— SUNNY DJ (@Ikunasanyasirao) March 27, 2020
Mana Stylish star Alluarjun#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/KqwxJMEEnE
— Akshith ?️?️DHF? (@AkshithDhf) March 27, 2020
From Gangotri to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Ur journey in TFI is Really Inspirational
Lot more years to come
Keep Rocking bro @alluarjun ??
#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/1C4UwlxXxM
— Raj S and 31 others (@RajKumarS_) March 27, 2020
Speed penchalamma#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/2C73vWgnsX
— Ramu Goud (@RamuGou94141278) March 27, 2020
Unseen pic of varudu#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/y0hMztRfip
— Bunny Anna (@ShivaSandy99) March 27, 2020
From NOTHING
To SOMETHING SPECIAL #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/gxkj0oz6LE
— TejAA (@SSAAitejAA) March 27, 2020
Unseen still from. Parugu ?#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/I3u71UQsoy
— SUNNY DJ (@Ikunasanyasirao) March 27, 2020
#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun
Mega family ntr family pic.twitter.com/KnmGyUbz8q
— బన్నీ కిషోర్ (@BunnyKishor) March 27, 2020
The Sarrainodu star recently revealed that he would like to be like Amitabh Bachchan when he is 70-year-old. “Stardom is difficult to achieve. It’s an individual journey. I draw inspiration from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. At 70-plus, I’d like to be like him. It would be great to wake up each morning and have work to look forward to. It would be fun to work with young people even at that age. It’s a rare privilege for any actor,” Arjun exulted.
Allu Arjun was recently seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sachin Khedekar to name a few. He would be next seen in Sukumar’s action drama thriller film which is as of yet called AA20. The film is said to star Rashamika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.