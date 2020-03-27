17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun: Fans celebrates the journey of ‘Stylish Star’ on Twitter | Bollywood Life

The Stylish Star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun has completed 17 years today in the entertainment industry. And on this special day, all his fans have taken Twitter to pour in their wishes and love for the DJ star. In fact, in just a few hours, #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun became the top trend on the social media platform. Here are some of the tweets. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan express their gratitude for the success of Janta Curfew Challenge with claps and hoots

Completing 17 successful years with us we want a pan india movie @alluarjun Anna just imagine regional movies tho nee enta impact ichav oka pan india movie……

From Gangotri to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ur journey in TFI is Really Inspirational

Lot more years to come

The Sarrainodu star recently revealed that he would like to be like Amitabh Bachchan when he is 70-year-old. “Stardom is difficult to achieve. It’s an individual journey. I draw inspiration from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. At 70-plus, I’d like to be like him. It would be great to wake up each morning and have work to look forward to. It would be fun to work with young people even at that age. It’s a rare privilege for any actor,” Arjun exulted.

Allu Arjun was recently seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sachin Khedekar to name a few. He would be next seen in Sukumar’s action drama thriller film which is as of yet called AA20. The film is said to star Rashamika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.