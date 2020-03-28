17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun trend on social media as the star pens an emotional note for fans | Bollywood Life

Stylish Star Allu Arjun today completed 17 years in the industry. The handsome actor who is also known as Bunny thanked fans for his journey. He made his debut with the film Gangotri and thanked his mentor K Raghavendra Rao for the same. He has done a lot of work as a child artiste as well. He starred in Rangasthalam director Sukumar’s debut flick, Arya. The actor swept many awards for the same. Allu Arjun is hailed as one of the best actors of the Telugu film industry. He is also one of the most searched Telugu stars on the net. Some of his best films are Arya, Race Gurram, Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy. Fans are also crazy about his dancing skills. Also Read – #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun: Fans celebrates the journey of ‘Stylish Star’ on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun thanked the team of Gangotri for launching him in the industry. It was K Raghavendra Rao’s 100th film. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan express their gratitude for the success of Janta Curfew Challenge with claps and hoots

Also Read – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Allu Arjun: At 70-plus, I’d like to be like Amitabh Bachchan

The actor is in the news as he donated Rs 1 crore 25 lakh for the CM’s Relief Fund for coronavirus. Fans hailed his move to reach out to the distressed. Some celebs also congratulated him on this milestone.

Allu Arjun’s next is with Sukumar. We are sure the actor is feeling blessed with all the love. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

