17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun trend on social media as the star pens an emotional note for fans | Bollywood Life

Stylish Star Allu Arjun today completed 17 years in the industry. The handsome actor who is also known as Bunny thanked fans for his journey. He made his debut with the film Gangotri and thanked his mentor K Raghavendra Rao for the same. He has done a lot of work as a child artiste as well. He starred in Rangasthalam director Sukumar's debut flick, Arya. The actor swept many awards for the same. Allu Arjun is hailed as one of the best actors of the Telugu film industry. He is also one of the most searched Telugu stars on the net. Some of his best films are Arya, Race Gurram, Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy. Fans are also crazy about his dancing skills.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun thanked the team of Gangotri for launching him in the industry. It was K Raghavendra Rao's 100th film.

I thank all my audience & my army for their love & support in these 17 years . I would especially like to thank @Ragavendraraoba garu, Ashwini Dutt garu & Allu Aravind garu for Introducing me & the entire cast & crew of Gangotri for their support . GreatFull forever . pic.twitter.com/k0uEuaOry7 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 28, 2020

I am glad I was a part in kickstarting your blasting career with #Gangotri that was my 100th film! Wishing you achieve a lot more in life Bunny. https://t.co/6tQShdStpf — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) March 28, 2020

The actor is in the news as he donated Rs 1 crore 25 lakh for the CM’s Relief Fund for coronavirus. Fans hailed his move to reach out to the distressed. Some celebs also congratulated him on this milestone.

There is no one like you, you have always been my favourite! Huge congratulations on all the amazing achievements during these 17 years in #Tollywood. Here’s to breaking records and making new ones. Lots of love & respect! ?❤️ https://t.co/GNwl0Po4DE — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 28, 2020

17 glorious years of @alluarjun in #TFI .

And many many more years to count Bugs bunny my super favourite.❤️?#keepentertaining #keepinspiring #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/wvPXUORKzL — DARLING BUNNY ? (@DieHardFan143) March 28, 2020

#17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun congratulations brother archive many more in your life @alluarjun — Vijay (@daruvijay) March 28, 2020

Allu Arjun’s next is with Sukumar. We are sure the actor is feeling blessed with all the love. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

