If you are looking for the best paying jobs that you can do from home, then this list is for you.

What we have all learned

during the pandemic lockdown, is that some jobs are more secure than others and

in times of crisis, having a job that you are able to perform from home,

minimizes the risk of losing it.

This list will walk you through which are the best paying jobs that you can do from home, what is the median salary, what is the number of jobs available (before the crisis) in the United States for each title and the unemployment rate.

18 Best paying jobs that you can do from home

IT Manager

Median Salary: $142,530

Unemployment Rate: 2%

Number of Jobs: 46,800

The 25% highest paid IT Managers make $180,190, while the 25% lowest paid make $110,190.

Remote IT Jobs

Psychiatrist

Median Salary: $208,000

Unemployment Rate: 4.3%

Number of Jobs: 4,500

The 25% highest paid Psychiatrists make $208,000, while the 25% lowest paid make $149,000.

Remote Healthcare Jobs

Marketing Manager

Median Salary: $134,290

Unemployment Rate: 2.6%

Number of Jobs: 20,900

The 25% best paying Marketing Manager jobs are remunerated with $181,780, while the 25% lowest paid make $95,770.

Remote Marketing Jobs

Software Developer

Median Salary: $103,620

Unemployment Rate: 1.6%

Number of Jobs: 241,500

The 25% highest paid Software Developers make $130,460, while the 25% lowest paid make $79,340.

Remote Developer Jobs

Web Developer

Median Salary: $69,430

Unemployment Rate: 1.3%

Number of Jobs: 20,900

The 25% highest paid Web Developers make $95,020, while the 25% lowest paid make $50,990.

Remote Developer Jobs

Psychologist

Median Salary: $100,770

Unemployment Rate: 0.5%

Number of Jobs: 2,100

The highest paid Psychologists make $113,440, while the 25% lowest paid make $72,540.

Remote Healthcare Jobs

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $98,350

Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Number of Jobs: 35,500

The 25% highest paid Information Security Analysts make $126,870, while the 25% lowest paid make $73,890.

Remote IT Jobs

Accountant

Median Salary: $70,500

Unemployment Rate: 1.8%

Number of Jobs: 90,700

The 25% best paying Accountant jobs are making $92,910, while the 25% lowest paid make $55,070.

Remote Accounting Jobs

Market Research Analyst

Median Salary: $63,120

Unemployment Rate: 2.7%

Number of Jobs: 139,200

The 25% highest paid Market

Research Analysts make $88,680, while the 25% lowest paid make $46,360.

Therapist

Median Salary: $50,090

Unemployment Rate: 1.8%

Number of Jobs: 12,300

The 25% highest paid Therapists make $63,300, while the 25% lowest paid make $38,170.

Remote Healthcare Jobs

Computer Network Architect

Median Salary: $109,020

Unemployment Rate: 0.1%

Number of Jobs: 8,400

The 25% highest paid Computer

Network Architects make $137,820, while the 25% lowest paid make $81,960.

Management Analyst

Median Salary: $83,610

Unemployment Rate: 3%

Number of Jobs: 118,300

The 25% highest paid Management Analysts make $112,140, while the 25% lowest paid make $62,500.

Remote Management Jobs

Mental Health Counselor

Median Salary: $44,840

Unemployment Rate: 2.4%

Number of Jobs: 22,300

The 25% highest paid Mental Health Counselors make $60,300, while the 25% lowest paid make $34,600.

Remote Healthcare Jobs

Financial Analyst

Median Salary: $85,660

Unemployment Rate: 0.8%

Number of Jobs: 20,300

The 25% highest paid Financial Analysts make $116,360, while the 25% lowest paid make $65,350.

Remote Finance Jobs

Dietitian and Nutritionist

Median Salary: $60,370

Unemployment Rate: 3.2%

Number of Jobs: 8,000

The 25% highest paid Dietitians and Nutritionists make $73,740, while the 25% lowest paid make $48,880.

HR Specialist

Median Salary: $60,870

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

Number of Jobs: 28,900

The 25% highest paid HR Specialists make $80,870, while the 25% lowest paid make $44,480.

Statistician

Median Salary: $87,780

Unemployment Rate: 2.8%

Number of Jobs: 13,600

The 25% highest paid Statisticians make $113,670, while the 25% lowest paid make $67,440.

Remote HR Jobs

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $83,390

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

Number of Jobs: 28,100

The 25% highest paid Operations Research Analysts make $109,670, while the 25% lowest paid make $61,280.

