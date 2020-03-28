18 Best Paying Jobs That You Can Do From Home
If you are looking for the best paying jobs that you can do from home, then this list is for you.
What we have all learned
during the pandemic lockdown, is that some jobs are more secure than others and
in times of crisis, having a job that you are able to perform from home,
minimizes the risk of losing it.
This list will walk you through which are the best paying jobs that you can do from home, what is the median salary, what is the number of jobs available (before the crisis) in the United States for each title and the unemployment rate.
18 Best paying jobs that you can do from home
IT Manager
- Median Salary: $142,530
- Unemployment Rate: 2%
- Number of Jobs: 46,800
The 25% highest paid IT Managers make $180,190, while the 25% lowest paid make $110,190.
Psychiatrist
- Median Salary: $208,000
- Unemployment Rate: 4.3%
- Number of Jobs: 4,500
The 25% highest paid Psychiatrists make $208,000, while the 25% lowest paid make $149,000.
Marketing Manager
- Median Salary: $134,290
- Unemployment Rate: 2.6%
- Number of Jobs: 20,900
The 25% best paying Marketing Manager jobs are remunerated with $181,780, while the 25% lowest paid make $95,770.
Software Developer
- Median Salary: $103,620
- Unemployment Rate: 1.6%
- Number of Jobs: 241,500
The 25% highest paid Software Developers make $130,460, while the 25% lowest paid make $79,340.
Web Developer
- Median Salary: $69,430
- Unemployment Rate: 1.3%
- Number of Jobs: 20,900
The 25% highest paid Web Developers make $95,020, while the 25% lowest paid make $50,990.
Psychologist
- Median Salary: $100,770
- Unemployment Rate: 0.5%
- Number of Jobs: 2,100
The highest paid Psychologists make $113,440, while the 25% lowest paid make $72,540.
Information Security Analyst
- Median Salary: $98,350
- Unemployment Rate: 5.7%
- Number of Jobs: 35,500
The 25% highest paid Information Security Analysts make $126,870, while the 25% lowest paid make $73,890.
Accountant
- Median Salary: $70,500
- Unemployment Rate: 1.8%
- Number of Jobs: 90,700
The 25% best paying Accountant jobs are making $92,910, while the 25% lowest paid make $55,070.
Market Research Analyst
- Median Salary: $63,120
- Unemployment Rate: 2.7%
- Number of Jobs: 139,200
The 25% highest paid Market
Research Analysts make $88,680, while the 25% lowest paid make $46,360.
Therapist
- Median Salary: $50,090
- Unemployment Rate: 1.8%
- Number of Jobs: 12,300
The 25% highest paid Therapists make $63,300, while the 25% lowest paid make $38,170.
Computer Network Architect
- Median Salary: $109,020
- Unemployment Rate: 0.1%
- Number of Jobs: 8,400
The 25% highest paid Computer
Network Architects make $137,820, while the 25% lowest paid make $81,960.
Management Analyst
- Median Salary: $83,610
- Unemployment Rate: 3%
- Number of Jobs: 118,300
The 25% highest paid Management Analysts make $112,140, while the 25% lowest paid make $62,500.
Mental Health Counselor
- Median Salary: $44,840
- Unemployment Rate: 2.4%
- Number of Jobs: 22,300
The 25% highest paid Mental Health Counselors make $60,300, while the 25% lowest paid make $34,600.
Financial Analyst
- Median Salary: $85,660
- Unemployment Rate: 0.8%
- Number of Jobs: 20,300
The 25% highest paid Financial Analysts make $116,360, while the 25% lowest paid make $65,350.
Dietitian and Nutritionist
- Median Salary: $60,370
- Unemployment Rate: 3.2%
- Number of Jobs: 8,000
The 25% highest paid Dietitians and Nutritionists make $73,740, while the 25% lowest paid make $48,880.
HR Specialist
- Median Salary: $60,870
- Unemployment Rate: 2.1%
- Number of Jobs: 28,900
The 25% highest paid HR Specialists make $80,870, while the 25% lowest paid make $44,480.
Statistician
- Median Salary: $87,780
- Unemployment Rate: 2.8%
- Number of Jobs: 13,600
The 25% highest paid Statisticians make $113,670, while the 25% lowest paid make $67,440.
Operations Research Analyst
- Median Salary: $83,390
- Unemployment Rate: 2.1%
- Number of Jobs: 28,100
The 25% highest paid Operations Research Analysts make $109,670, while the 25% lowest paid make $61,280.
