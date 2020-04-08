18 Little Details And Tidbits You’ll Never Unsee Again In “A Cinderella Story”
1.
So, first of all, we’re just…not going to talk about the creepy clown in the corner of Sam’s room????
2.
Because Fiona inherited her car from Sam’s father, the license plate has “SAM” spelled out in it.
3.
Terry and Howard from Big Bang Theory (who are both played by Simon Helberg) basically have the same exact personality with a huge interest in space, so my theory is that Howard went by “Terry” in high school and then went on to go to space.
4.
When Sam is texting Austin, it cuts back and forth from her reaction to her phone. We also see some inconsistent battery life as this happens. WHOOPS.
5.
Also, you might have noticed that Sam’s phone is blue. She is also wearing blue for most of the movie (perhaps like Cinderella in the Disney animated movie?!), while most of her classmates wear greens/yellows (school colors). The exception is Fiona, the stepsisters, and Shelby, who mostly wear bright pinks and oranges.
6.
Austin tells Sam he’ll be waiting for her in the middle of the dance floor…but it’s a SCHOOL DANCE. Won’t literally everyone be in the middle of the dance floor? Why was this detail not planned better?????
7.
Austin’s dad owns Big Andy’s: The Car Wash King. This makes his dad the king and Austin the prince! And, duh, we know that Sam is Cinderella.
8.
Shelby is rocking the very ’00s French manicure in this scene.
9.
At the Homecoming Halloween dance, you can spot this guy that is dressed as “God’s gift to women.”
10.
And this student is dressed from HEAD TO TOE in a chicken costume. The confidence!
11.
In this blink-and-you-miss-it moment, you can see this student is DRESSED AS THE PRINCIPAL’S PARKING SPACE.
12.
Fiona has a single framed photo of herself among her sea of adorable knickknacks that sit on her shelf.
13.
Principal Wells always has some kind of fun accessory in her hair.
14.
Sam has a boxed set of the first four Harry Potter books in her bedroom, alongside The Best Loved Poems of the American People.
15.
This must be a football thing that I don’t understand but happened to have noticed for the first time: The players lick their hands before/after tossing the ball? How…unhygienic???
16.
At the end, when Austin’s dad accepts his son’s decision to choose Princeton, he updates his sign. Notice the (funny) disclaimer at the bottom…
17.
…because it’s written in the exact same font that Sam’s dad used in his diner.
18.
And finally, it seems like Sam’s car has a new paint job? Either that, or Austin hooked her up with a sweet car wash at the end before they drive off! Romance.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.