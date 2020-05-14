18 Times Gordon Ramsay Was Bolder And Spicier Than Anything He’s Ever Cooked
What I’ve learned: “Donut” can be a terribly insulting name to call someone.
1.
When his prayer was brutally honest:
2.
When he gave a very to-the-point pep talk:
3.
When he called it like he saw it:
4.
When he made this waiter’s jaw drop with a single word:
5.
When he came up with the most creative burn in the shortest amount of time:
6.
When he wanted out of whatever school project that got served to him:
7.
When he had no time for jokes:
8.
When he didn’t ease up, even on a pair of old Muppets:
10.
When he had to save himself:
11.
When he hoped he didn’t see a sign for what’s to come:
12.
When he served this one up to-go:
13.
When he really used everything at his disposal to come up with this insult:
14.
When he had some perfectly valid reasoning for this chef:
15.
When he crafted a good ol’ bait-and-switch:
16.
When he spoke out but got an equally Ramsay-esque rebuttal:
17.
When he seamlessly blended an insult and a plug:
18.
Finally, when he gave this chef a few words of wisdom:
