18 Times The Men Of “Friends” Were Honestly The Worst People In The World
Remember when Chandler dumped his camp girlfriend because she gained weight?
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the worst things Ross, Chandler, and Joey ever did on Friends. Here are the frustrating results.
1.
When Ross refused to hire Sandy as Emma’s nanny because he didn’t believe it was an appropriate job for a man to have.
2.
When Ross didn’t get the annulment and legally stayed married to Rachel without telling her.
3.
When Chandler fat-shamed Monica during their first Thanksgiving together.
4.
And when he broke up with his camp girlfriend because she gained weight.
5.
When Ross tried making out WITH HIS COUSIN.
6.
When Joey thought the best way to sabotage his student’s chance of landing a role was to make his character gay.
7.
When Chandler visited his dad’s drag show in Las Vegas and openly made fun of him for it.
8.
And literally every single time he made a homophobic joke at his dad’s expense.
9.
When Ross felt extremely jealous and insecure once Rachel had her own job.
10.
When Joey never failed to hold back his problematic feelings about women.
11.
When Chandler made fun of Joey for knitting and Ross for wearing makeup instead of doing typical “masculine” activities.
12.
When Ross had sex with Chloe the Xerox girl just a few hours after he fought with Rachel.
13.
When Ross was marrying Emily and said the wrong name at the altar.
14.
When Chandler lied about watching Joey’s Ichiban lipstick commercial, and his punishment was to wear it in front of everyone.
15.
When Joey and Chandler irresponsibly left Ben on the bus.
16.
When Ross believed he kissed an unconscious Rachel back in college, but it was actually Monica.
17.
When Chandler wanted to run out on Monica on their wedding day, and then never addressed the situation to her.
18.
And when Ross was sexist as hell and felt uncomfortable when Ben played with a Barbie doll.
