183 new cases in a day in Delhi, India figure tops 850 | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 outbreak in India touched another peak on Friday with the number of fresh cases going past 800 for the first time in the wake of a big spike in Delhi, which reported 183 new infections, as well as surging numbers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.The country’s overall coronavirus count topped 7,500 while the death toll rose to 258, with 26 casualties reported from various states on Friday. As many as 859 fresh cases were confirmed by states beating Thursday’s record high of 787 cases, as per numbers collated by TOI.Delhi saw a doubling of new cases as compared to the previous highest of 93 recorded on Wednesday, with 84% (154) of these coming from Tablighi Jamaat members put under quarantine after being evacuated from the organisation’s Nizamuddin headquarters. Delhi also recorded two deaths, taking its casualty count to 14.

Meanwhile, Mumbai became the first Indian city to record 1,000 Covid-19 cases. . With 132 new cases and 10 deaths reported on Friday, Mumbai’s overall case tally stood at 1,008 and casualties to 64. The city accounts for 64% of cases in Maharashtra, which reported over 200 fresh infections for the second day in a row.

Gujarat (116) and Rajasthan (98) also saw their highest single-day count of Covid cases.

In Delhi, a 56-year-old man who had contracted Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for gall bladder cancer at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) – a state-run hospital where 22 healthcare workers have been confirmed positive for Covid-19 – is among the latest victims of the novel coronavirus in Delhi.

Officials said more than 40 Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals are in ICU support and another 20 require oxygen support.

Also, there are 50 Covid-19 patients in the capital for whom the source of infection is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Maharashtra’s total coronavirus count touched 1,574 on Friday. The state accounts for over 20% of all cases in India. Dharavi, Mumbai’s most densely populated locality, reported 11 new cases.

Northeast India reported the first death due to Covid-19 on Friday when a 65-year-old man from Assam’s Hailakandi district succumbed to the infection. He had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 18 after performing Umrah Haj and had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh recorded six more Covid-19 deaths, taking the state’s total toll to 36. MP has the highest death rate from Covid-19 in the country. The fresh casualties included a 65-year-old retired Ayush officer of Dhar district.

Gujarat added 116 new cases on Friday, its highest single-day jump, surpassing 76 recorded on Thursday, taking the state’s tally zooming to 378. As many as 55 cases were reported from Ahmedabad, followed by 37 cases from Vadodara. Gujarat on Friday also recorded the first positive case of a doctor involved in Covid surveillance.

Kerala which was the first state to report Covid-19 in the country maintained its downward trend in cases, recording only seven on Friday, taking the state’s total count to 364. As many as 124 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Kerala since the first case was reported on January 30.

In Bihar, two more Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60. Of this, 29 cases are from one district, Siwan.

Both new cases — a 10-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man — got the virus from the same person, who had returned from Oman on March 21 and had tested positive more than a week later. This man in his late 20s has so far passed on the virus to 22 people, including his 45-year-old mother, and 22-year-old wife.