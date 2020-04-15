19 Free Online Resources To Keep Your Child Busy And Educated Way Past The MCO
Author’s Blurb: A normal workday for me is tiring enough as it is, and I often need to block off hours of my time to dedicate my attention to particular tasks, otherwise I’ll progress nowhere. I can’t imagine what parents who are WFH while also taking care of their toddlers are going through during the MCO.
Thankfully, online resources exist. And
what’s even better is that free ones exist.
So, we’ve compiled a non-exhaustive list of
free online resources you can use to keep your children busy while you work.
They blend entertainment and education so
you don’t have to worry about your toddler not getting anything of value while
spending time on a device.
1. ABCya
ABCya provides a variety of games that are categorised per grade so you can find the right types for your child’s skill level.
They have grammar games, number games,
pattern games, games by subjects and themes.
2. Audible
Audible usually requires a subscription to use, but due to the pandemic they’ve made a bunch of audiobook materials free to access for children currently out of school.
Their collection of stories is vast and comes
in a range of six different languages. The stories can be streamed from a
desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet.
3. CoolMath4Kids
The website’s name, CoolMath4Kids, pretty much sums up what it’s all about.
They have math games in creative themes
like Grand Prix Multiplication, Alien Addition, Orbit Integers, and more. Dare
I say that these games actually look fun even to me, a 22-year-old?
4. E-Learning for Kids
E-Learning for Kids provides games for children on subjects like maths, science, environmental skills, computer skills, health, and even language arts.
The games have pretty fleshed-out stories
behind them that make them easier to comprehend and relate to things in the real
world, providing children with a more holistic understanding of the material.
5. Funbrain
Funbrain is a platform where children can access games, reading materials, videos and maths materials.
A majority of their games appear to be more
entertainment focused, but they can also teach your children about various
animals and their anatomy, for example.
6. Highlights Kids
On Highlights Kids, children get access to games, jokes, activities, and more, including cooking recipes even.
There appears to be no set subject theme
for what it offers, but it’s the type of site with such a variety of things to
offer that I believe you can safely leave your child entertained by it for a
good few hours.
7. Literactive
Literactive aims to help
children learn how to read well by offering guided reading, e-picture books,
e-poetry materials, and more.
This might be less appealing to some
children, but if you’re a parent who wants your child to learn with potentially
less distracting material, this could be the site of choice.
8. Math Game Time
Another maths learning website, Math Game Time also carries interestingly themed games to make the usually dreaded topics of division, multiplication, and more, fun to actually learn.
The games can be found on their web platform,
but you can also download some of their mobile games and some maths worksheets to
get serious about the subject.
9. National Geographic Kids
With a rather established branding, parents can be sure that their children’s education won’t be led astray on National Geographic Kids.
The website offers games, videos and brain boosters about animals and the Earth, but it would appear that these are activities geared towards children who can already read and comprehend what they’re reading.
10. PBS Kids
PBS Kids offers both videos and games, though I would say that upon first impressions, these activities seem more entertainment focused than for learning any one subject in particular.
Nonetheless, it’s still a good option for learning
soft skills like teamwork, building skills, etc.
11. Scholastic Early English
Scholastic Early English gives gamified lessons on learning the letters A to Z, and each letter has about 1 to 2 weeks’ worth of lessons.
The lessons include first learning new
words, story words, reading story sentences, adding ‘s’ for plurals, and a
sing-along song to tie it all up.
12. Scholastic Learn At Home
Scholastic Learn At Home is a site that provides day-to-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking and growing by providing stories and videos about things like animals and the Earth.
The activities are targeted towards 4 categories of children (Western ones, but can be adapted to suit our Malaysian ones) such as those in Pre-K & Kindergarten, Grades 1 & 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6-9.
13. Science Kids
Another website with a self-explanatory name, Science Kids is a place where kids can learn about science and technology through games, quizzes, projects, lessons, and videos.
For future reference, they can also get
some science fair project ideas here for when schools reopen.
14. Seussville
Seussville is one website that anyone who’s loved the Dr. Seuss books (and movies) growing up will be sure to adore.
It’s a place for everything Dr. Seuss, so share
the same fun you had back then with your children now through the games,
videos, and more on the website. Excuse me as I bookmark the site for myself to
explore in my free time.
15. Starfall
Starfall teaches children how to read with phonetics by familiarising them with their ABCs before teaching them how to gradually read.
Children can also learn mathematics on the
site, and all the learning materials come not only in reading form but in song
form too.
16. Storyline Online
For something that’s a little more passive, Storyline Online is the perfect website for that as it offers videos of celebrities narrating children’s books alongside illustrations.
It’s an award-winning children’s literacy
website and a programme of the non-profit organisation SAG-AFTRA Foundation.
17. Switch Zoo
Switch Zoo lets children make new animals, play animal games, solve animal puzzles, take a guided tour and join a zoo quest, all online.
For less active, well, activities, children
can opt to explore the music ‘performed’ by animals on the website.
18. TurtleDiary
TurtleDiary
is a platform that offers a variety of games for children in grades K to 5.
They have games about addition, verbs, typing , adjectives, and even money, in
case any parents out there want to give their kids a headstart on financial
literacy.
One thing that the site also offers is
multiplayer games, so you can play along with your child or have them play with
their siblings as well.
19. Unite for Literacy
On Unite for Literacy, you’ll find a
variety of read-along books where narration is provided while your child flips
through graphic illustrations of a book to read.
Not only do these books discuss animals, friends, family and the Earth, but they also have some recent additions that teach kids what COVID-19 is as well as teaching them how to wash their hands.
-//-
Perhaps one of the most easily accessible tools that’s entertaining yet educational is Google itself.
It’s something that’s been making the rounds online, fascinating even adults, so you can be sure your children will like it too.
If you type the name of an animal into
Google (on your iPhone or Android phone), you will see a button that says ‘View
in 3D’ when the search page loads.
Clicking into it will enable you to explore the rendition of said animal either as an object or in AR.
Not every animal’s name will bring up this function, but you can refer to this list online for what you can Google in 3D.
Bottom Line: I actually found it surprising just how many free and fun resources are out there for kids. I legitimately am intrigued by a few of them, and would like to take advantage of them when I have the time to do so. Like I said, one thing I’ll be exploring for sure is Seussville.
- You can read more on what we’ve written about the MCO here.