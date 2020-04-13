19 Outstanding Dialogues of Actor “Nawazuddin Siddiqui” Will Be Remembered for Many Decades

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among one of the versatile actors of Bollywood or let’s say Indian cinema . He has done many prestigious movies and he is the only actor in the world to have 8 films officially selected and screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival of which some are : The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav, Manto and many more.

But he got this fame after a long period of struggle and his willingness to never give-up.

If we talk from the scratch , Nawazuddin is the native of Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was not from a well to do back ground , so he worked as a chemist at a petrochemical company in Baroda. He even took up a job as a watchman. There were days when he went without food and money. But the actor was always determined for his goal.

Post his small roles in the films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Sarfarosh , he got his big break in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday. He got much popular when he gained a prominent identity after his role in Gangs Of Wasseypur and rest is history.

Apart from the movies , Siddiqui has done web series too. He is famous for his on-time dialogue delivery and precision of the expressions he put in his character.

Today, we are presenting you , some of his awesome dialogues and which turned out to be a masterstroke for him .

Let’s have a look:

