19 Perfect “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Episodes From Start To Finish
“Yippie kayak, other buckets!”
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the best Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode of all time. Here are the legendary results.
🚨 MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! 🚨
Warning: Some submissions include topics of sexual assault.
1.
“The Big House: Part 1” (Season 5, Episode 1)
2.
“The Jimmy Jab Games” (Season 2, Episode 3)
3.
“Safe House” (Season 5, Episode 12)
4.
“Yippie Kayak” (Season 3, Episode 10)
5.
“9 Days” (Season 3, Episode 12)
6.
“The Cruise” (Season 3, Episode 3)
7.
“Beach House” (Season 2, Episode 12)
8.
“HalloVeen” (Season 5, Episode 4)
9.
“He Said, She Said” (Season 6, Episode 8)
10.
“Game Night” (Season 5, Episode 10)
11.
“The Box” (Season 5, Episode 14)
12.
“Hitchcock & Scully” (Season 6, Episode 2)
13.
“Full Boyle” (Season 1, Episode 17)
14.
“Cheddar” (Season 3, Episode 18)
15.
“Ding Dong” (Season 7, Episode 7)
16.
“The Party” (Season 1, Episode 16)
17.
“Valloweaster” (Season 7, Episode 11)
18.
“99” (Season 5, Episode 9)
19.
And “The Bet” (Season 1, Episode 13)
