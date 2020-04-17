19 Perfect “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Episodes From Start To Finish

“Yippie kayak, other buckets!”

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the best Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode of all time. Here are the legendary results.

🚨 MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! 🚨


Warning: Some submissions include topics of sexual assault.

1.

“The Big House: Part 1” (Season 5, Episode 1)


NBC

“I LOVE ‘The Big House: Part 1 & 2. They just have so many jokes and I laugh so hard every time I watch them.”

loxloxal

2.

“The Jimmy Jab Games” (Season 2, Episode 3)


NBC

“The best part is when Amy, Rosa, and Jake dress up in costumes and try to fool other officers, and Amy wins the battle and does her awkward victory dance.”

vanessaofbc

3.

“Safe House” (Season 5, Episode 12)


NBC

“The most hilarious episode of the show, while also tackling Kevin and Holt’s relationship. It balances these things perfectly and even though it’s relevant to the episode before it, it’s wacky enough to be an excellent stand-alone episode as well.”

CallMeCrazy

4.

“Yippie Kayak” (Season 3, Episode 10)


NBC

“‘Let’s fry these bitches!’ ‘No one is frying any bitches!’ This line takes me out every single time! Gina is also my favorite character, and I love whenever we get to see her chaotic badass energy.”

holycatsitsalex

5.

“9 Days” (Season 3, Episode 12)


NBC

“Jake and Captain Holt get the mumps and are quarantined together. I’ve watched that episode so many times and it’s hilarious!”

nataliep4437f99fa

6.

“The Cruise” (Season 3, Episode 3)


NBC

“Literally every episode that has The Pontiac Bandit in it. I love Jake and Doug Judy’s friendship!”

ksnels02

7.

“Beach House” (Season 2, Episode 12)


NBC

“All of the detectives are so relaxed, and you get to see a whole other side of them that you don’t see in the Nine-Nine. I just love it!”

lylanellist

8.

“HalloVeen” (Season 5, Episode 4)


NBC

“It’s an amazing, captivating, and hilarious episode — it’ll make you cry tears of happiness.”

i_love_u_3000

9.

“He Said, She Said” (Season 6, Episode 8)


NBC

“The episode where Amy tries to help a woman who was sexually assaulted and admitted her own experience with harassment was groundbreaking. I was active duty in the army for four years, and decided not to re-enlist due to this reason exactly. No other show accurately captured how it feels to be scared to speak up in a male dominated work place.”

johnwaynedaley

10.

“Game Night” (Season 5, Episode 10)


NBC

“This episode was absolutely perfect. Rosa’s coming out story line was amazing and it always makes me cry, especially the part when the Nine-Nine came to her house for a game night after her family refused to accept her.”

orzur1

11.

“The Box” (Season 5, Episode 14)


NBC

“It’s so different and doesn’t feature every person from the cast, but it’s amazing as a stand-alone, and incredibly funny.”

joannealderton1997

12.

“Hitchcock & Scully” (Season 6, Episode 2)


NBC

“It has to be the ‘Hitchcock & Scully’ flashback episode! It was so funny and different from all the other episodes — it also gave some insight into these two beloved characters!”

arianarose114

13.

“Full Boyle” (Season 1, Episode 17)


NBC

“This episode instantly made Charles Boyle my fave character on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. I would DIE for him!”

kaylayandoli

14.

“Cheddar” (Season 3, Episode 18)


NBC

“It’s truly perfect. Gina destroying Jake’s car, Boyle picking up a possum thinking it’s a dog because he can’t see, Pimento have an absolute emotional breakdown. Plus, hearing Jake talk about Cheddar like he’s a dangerous fugitive and the camera pans away and he’s on the playground licking an ice cream cone is *chef’s kiss*”

hquinn31

15.

“Ding Dong” (Season 7, Episode 7)


NBC

“It’s a beautiful episode in every way. It’s the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one. It’s an emotional episode, and it is one final Wuntch vs. Holt episode. Also, there’s a Peraltiago baby announcement — it’s the circle of life, executed in perfect Brooklyn Nine-Nine fashion.”

tigresssss13

16.

“The Party” (Season 1, Episode 16)


NBC

“It showed the entire cast acting completely in character at a party where Terry was trying to get them to make a good impression. I loved the relationship shown between Holt and Kevin, and Hitchcock singing opera never fails to make me laugh.”

321missmaximoff

17.

“Valloweaster” (Season 7, Episode 11)


NBC

“All of the Halloween heist episodes are incredible, but this one tied them all in together in a clever whodunit kinda way.”

spenceralthouse

18.

“99” (Season 5, Episode 9)


NBC

I lose it when the gang is forced to dress up like Boyles!

atkinson8314

19.

And “The Bet” (Season 1, Episode 13)


NBC

“This is my favorite episode. You can see the moment Jake falls in love with Amy. Their chemistry is undeniable, and the episode got the audience invested in their love story.”

fifiser11

