19 Things TV Shows And Movies Get So, So Wrong About Mental Health

“OCD is not just obsessive organization — it can also mean counting and tapping, nervous tics, intrusive thoughts, or anxiety over things out of your control. There are a lot of panic attacks and freaking out on people who disrupt your compulsions. Emma Pillsbury from Glee is a perfect example of OCD stereotyping because she’s cute as a button as she compulsively cleans her food and organizes her work space.”

—celiam4305b3512