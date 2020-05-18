19 Times Eli And Clare From “Degrassi” Made Your 2010 Heart Explode
Eli Goldsworthy was the original e-boy and we all know it.
If there’s one classic teen drama I’m still obsessed with all these years later, it’s Degrassi. I discovered this TV masterpiece when I was 14 and never looked back.
Today I’m here to talk to you about one of the most important relationships in Degrassi history: Eli Goldsworthy and Clare Edwards. I’m not talking about the later seasons, when they did that whole long-distance mess. No, no, I’m talking about the OG Eclare that had us all swooning in 2010.
Here are some moments that prove they had one of the best relationships of the 2010s:
1.
Mr. Eli Goldsworthy had us hooked from his very first appearance. This one-liner? Dare I say, poetic cinema.
2.
Like many of TV’s greatest romances, they started off with A+ banter.
3.
Everyone knew they were meant to be long before they did. Even their English teacher was all aboard this ship.
4.
Seriously, EVERYONE knew.
5.
And their first real, nonstage kiss was just *chef’s kiss*.
6.
Look at this and tell me they weren’t ADORABLE AS ALL HECK.
7.
Just the way they looked at each other said it all.
8.
They had the tensest of tensions!
9.
But it was more than that. They were also best friends!
10.
And they were there for each other through all the hard times, like when Clare’s parents were getting divorced and she needed a shoulder to lean on.
11.
They knew love wasn’t always all sunshine and rainbows. They truly loved each other through the good and the bad.
12.
But they weren’t serious ALLL the time. They also knew how to have fun together, like when they got their iconic matching piercings.
13.
And when they cuddled together in that hammock under the stars? PERFECTION.
14.
Eli loved Clare more than anything and was so scared to lose her. I’ll admit this wasn’t the healthiest part of their relationship, but this scene still makes me sob every time.
16.
And then when Eli went back and revised his play to make Clara/Clare the hero? It’s been YEARS and my heart still hasn’t recovered.
17.
Their kiss at the Frostival set my heart on fire. Everything we went through in Season 11, all the love triangles, the angst…it was all worth it!
18.
And when they got back together, they were stronger than ever!!
19.
And even though they went through a hell of a lot together, in the end, the love they had for each other never faded away. Because they’re SOULMATES.
