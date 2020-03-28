19 TV Reporters Struggling To Go Live From Home Who Are 100% Hilarious

“So it has been a week since…oh, this is my cat!”

1.

Kim Powell — a reporter for CBS in Arizona — had her cat walk right in front of her at-home broadcast:

Been working from home the last few days. Turns out one of my coworkers doesn't understand personal space! #QuarantineCats up to no good! #azfamily

“So it has been a week since…this is my cat…those are the perks from working from home!”

2.

Charley Belcher of Good Day Tampa Bay had to hold his nervous dog during his segment:

Reporting from home means you still have to take care of your "kids." Bowser got a little nervous after my wife had to go into work today...and he jumped into my lap right before a live shot! Gotta love live TV! #AllInThisTogether #WorkFromHome

Reporting from home means you still have to take care of your “kids.” Bowser got a little nervous after my wife had to go into work today…and he jumped into my lap right before a live shot! Gotta love live TV! #AllInThisTogether #WorkFromHome

3.

And Hobie Artigue — the sports guy for Minnesota’s Fox news station — had his very large dog Boris crawl into his lap seconds before his live segment:

When your gargantuan dog crawls in your lap right before a @FOX9 live shot, sometimes you just gotta go with it... Thanks for rolling with things, @kscullinfox9!

When your gargantuan dog crawls in your lap right before a @FOX9 live shot, sometimes you just gotta go with it…

Thanks for rolling with things, @kscullinfox9!

4.

Arkansas’ KATV News reporter Shelby Rose used a little catnip to keep her kitty, Zooey, busy while mom worked:

My cat Zooey doesn't understand personal space &amp; meows every two seconds, so @brianemfinger thought of a way to keep her preoccupied during our live shot last night. Enjoy😂

My cat Zooey doesn’t understand personal space &amp; meows every two seconds, so @brianemfinger thought of a way to keep her preoccupied during our live shot last night. Enjoy😂

5.

CBS Boston news anchor Chris McKinnon had his live shot crashed by Dougie the dog:

the moment when @chrisWBZ's dog Dougie crashed his at-home liveshot today during @WBZ This Morning!

the moment when @chrisWBZ’s dog Dougie crashed his at-home liveshot today during @WBZ This Morning!

6.

Joy Wang from KOB 4 Eyewitness News had no problem with her new “coworker” who slept through the whole thing:

First LIVESHOT on a cell phone. From home. New coworker was unimpressed. Slept through the whole thing. #StayHome4NM

First LIVESHOT on a cell phone. From home. New coworker was unimpressed. Slept through the whole thing. #StayHome4NM

7.

MSNBC analyst Peter Baker had his dog videobomb his on-air appearance:

Congrats to @peterbakernyt for creating a worthy successor to BBC Dad, this time with his pet dog.

Congrats to @peterbakernyt for creating a worthy successor to BBC Dad, this time with his pet dog.

8.

ABC Tampa Bay’s meteorologist Jason Adams had his cat Ninja run behind him before he could get to the weather:

9.

And PBS News Hour’s William Brangham went live with his cat slumbering peacefully in the background:

That sly girl snuck into the shot without me even noticing... 😼 https://t.co/dzXUjO0biQ

That sly girl snuck into the shot without me even noticing… 😼 https://t.co/dzXUjO0biQ

10.

CBS Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe, meanwhile, had to put up a sign warning family members NOT to enter the room while she was on-air:

At @CBSDenver were doing our part as reporters to work remotely, or in my case tonight, from my home! Had to play it safe during the live shot 😂 #COVID19Colorado #StayHome

At @CBSDenver were doing our part as reporters to work remotely, or in my case tonight, from my home! Had to play it safe during the live shot 😂 #COVID19Colorado #StayHome

11.

NBC News’ Kate Snow managed to DIY her hair and makeup:

Getting ready for my first at-home liveshot @todayshow. (It takes a lot. I miss the pro help). My story this morn is about retirees, students and medical professionals who haven't been in a hospital for a while now jumping in to help with coronavirus. #HeedingTheCall

Getting ready for my first at-home liveshot @todayshow. (It takes a lot. I miss the pro help). My story this morn is about retirees, students and medical professionals who haven’t been in a hospital for a while now jumping in to help with coronavirus. #HeedingTheCall

12.

And First Coast News’ Heather Crawford used her kiddo as a stand-in while setting up the shot:

First night working from home. First time running my own live shot. See you at 11pm on First Coast News. #newreality @FCN2go

First night working from home. First time running my own live shot. See you at 11pm on First Coast News. #newreality @FCN2go

13.

CBS News’ Jericka Duncan managed to MacGyver a tripod for her segment:

14.

While News 5 Cleveland’s Jade Jarvis did the same to get passable lighting:

15.

KCEN News’ Nick Canizales had to go live from the game room (but as a sports reporter, it worked!):

When you have to work from home, the only place suitable for a LIVE shot is the game room!

When you have to work from home, the only place suitable for a LIVE shot is the game room!

16.

While WMAZ News’ Kayla Solomon did a healthy eating segment live from…her kitchen:

17.

And Ira Glass of This American Life recorded his show from his new “closet studio”:

Recording this week's show (well, I closed the closet doors while I read my narration). @ThisAmerLife

Recording this week’s show (well, I closed the closet doors while I read my narration). @ThisAmerLife

18.

But really, all of these reporters handled the challenge like the pros they are — here’s WCNC Charlotte’s Vanessa Ruffes using her deck to put the skyline in the background:

19.

And here’s NBC Los Angeles meteorologist Shanna Mendiola flawlessly using an at-home green screen:

This is WILD! When your lady's the first meteorologist ever with a freakin' WEATHER CENTER inside the apartment! #SaferAtHome #ShelterInPlace #CoronavirusLockdown #COVID19 @ShannaNBCLA @nbcla

This is WILD! When your lady’s the first meteorologist ever with a freakin’ WEATHER CENTER inside the apartment! #SaferAtHome #ShelterInPlace #CoronavirusLockdown #COVID19 @ShannaNBCLA @nbcla

Keep up the good work, everyone! And stay safe!

