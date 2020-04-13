19 Unintentionally Funny Moments From Teen Dramas
I could do a post entirely on one season of Riverdale.
1.
When Marissa shot Trey and “Mmm Watcha Say”* started playing on The O.C.
2.
On Riverdale, when Archie tried to inspire the kids in his juvie with…football?
3.
Also on Riverdale, when Betty got the girls to leave the Sisters of Quiet Mercy by pretending to be the Gargoyle Queen.
4.
Or what about when Riverdale‘s wild Farm storyline ended with Edgar trying to blast off in a rocket ship??
5.
On Riverdale, when Archie started “The Red Circle” vigilante group and recorded a video threat where everyone was inexplicably shirtless??
6.
On One Tree Hill, when Lucas jumped into the lake to save Nathan, Cooper, and Rachel, but his jump was…less than impressive.
Nathan was clearly the better brother.
7.
Also on One Tree Hill, when Nathan got kidnapped and gave a voiceover that ended with him saying “FORTITUDE” out loud, AKA the name of his company with Clay.
8.
When Derek kidnapped Brooke and Peyton on prom night and then they took him down with a cheerleading move on One Tree Hill.
9.
On Gossip Girl, when Bart tried to kill Chuck and then fell off the edge of a building and begged Chuck for help. Sounds intense, but…this really weird instrumental played over it.
10.
When a bunch of people dressed as A just sort of danced around the Liars on Pretty Little Liars.
11.
Also on Pretty Little Liars, when Toby accidentally took a WHOLE BAG of weed gummies and he started tripping balls.
12.
When Toby wore a du-rag in a flashback of him in juvie on Pretty Little Liars.
13.
On Pretty Little Liars, when Ezra sent Aria out for chickpeas and then it was revealed that – GASP – he actually had chickpeas all along!!
14.
When Mr. Shue said they were all minorities on Glee.
15.
When Blaine dove in front of Kurt to save him from being slushied, and almost lost an eye on Glee.
16.
When Finn kissed Emma so Mr. Shue challenged him to a boy band dance-off that included physical fighting on Glee.
17.
On Teen Wolf, when Gerard dramatically yelled “MOUNTAIN ASH!!”
18.
When Deucalion gave this speech on Teen Wolf that was similarly too much.
19.
And finally, when Cade asked Damon to choose between Elena and Stefan on The Vampire Diaries, and he asked Cade to kill him instead in the most awkward way possible:
Did I miss any? Let me know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.